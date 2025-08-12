Listen Live
Turas earns Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation

Business
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire firm of accountants has achieved a government-backed cybersecurity standard that demonstrates its commitment to keeping clients’ data safe.

Helen Columb of Turas Accountants
Helen Columb of Turas Accountants

Telford-based Turas Accountants has earned the Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation after undergoing a rigorous independent check of its data security processes.

The accreditation – the highest level under the government-supported scheme – means Turas’s systems and security controls meet the stringent standards required to guard against the most prevalent forms of cyberattack.

Turas owner Helen Columb said she was delighted to be able to offer clients extra peace of mind regarding their data security.

“There has been a growing trend of small to medium accountancy practices being targeted by scammers and we wanted to ensure that we had all the necessary measures in place to thoroughly protect our data and that of our clients.

“We have all seen the damage that cyber attacks can do, for instance at Marks & Spencer, so it is essential that we have these measures in place to reassure our clients that their data is safe with us.

“We are delighted to have achieved the higher level of accreditation which clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to data protection and shows just how seriously we take the issue.

“We have fantastic support from our IT partner Greg Sheppard, of Amery IT Support of Priorslee, who has been brilliant at ensuring everything is in place to keep our cyber security in the best possible shape.”

Cyber Essentials provides a set of technical controls that organisations should have in place to mitigate the most frequent cyber threats.

It helps ensure protection against common attacks, demonstrates increased cyber security awareness in a company and a commitment to ensuring clients’ data is as safe as possible.

To achieve the Cyber Essentials Plus standard, companies must undergo a robust hands-on assessment of their systems, conducted by an external certification body.

