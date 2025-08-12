Shropshire Creative & Garage Talk move to prestigious new Telford office

Moogies Management Ltd, the dynamic company behind Shropshire Creative and the automotive media brand Garage Talk, is relocating to a prestigious new office space at The Quad in Telford Town Centre. The move will take place in mid-September and marks the next exciting step in the company’s growth journey.

Vicky and Ben Coates of Moogies Management Ltd

Founded on creativity, innovation, and a passion for delivering high-quality content and marketing services, Moogies Management Ltd has enjoyed steady growth in recent years. The move to The Quad reflects both the company’s success and its ambition for the future, providing a modern, professional base that will support further growth and new ventures in the months ahead.

Vicky Coates, Director of Moogies Management Ltd, said: “Moving into The Quad is a milestone moment for us. It gives us the space, profile, and environment we need to continue our upward trajectory. This isn’t just about a new office, it’s about setting the stage for the exciting developments we have coming.”

The Quad, located in the heart of Telford Town Centre, offers state-of-the-art facilities and an impressive business address. This move positions Moogies Management Ltd among other leading businesses in the region while keeping the company connected to the vibrant Shropshire business community.

With more plans for growth and innovation on the horizon, Moogies Management Ltd is on track to strengthen its position as a leading creative and media force, both locally and nationally