NHS Trust lets significant warehouse and office space on Sentinel Trade Park

More than 32,000 square feet of warehouse and office space on Sentinel Trade Park in Shrewsbury has been let to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The front of Sentinel Trade Park in Shrewsbury

The letting has been secured by Shrewsbury based agents Halls Commercial on behalf of Paterson Enterprises, parent company of Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure, which owns the 8.5-acre park.

Multi-million pound investment by Paterson Enterprises has rejuvenated the famous former Sentinel precision engineering works in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury, which closed its doors in April last year, into a multi-use trade park.

- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has leased 20,236 sq ft of warehouse space for the storage of archives and 11,995 sq ft of office space in Block A at the park.

Other parts of the park have been leased to Enterprise car rental, Lakeside Coaches and Morris Lubricants which relocated its distribution function away from the company’s Castle Foregate manufacturing facility as part of a £1.5 million investment.

Edward Goddard, a director of Paterson Enterprises, said: “We are delighted that the NHS is leasing space at Sentinel Trade Park as we bring this important site back to life for the benefit of Shrewsbury, in partnership with Halls Commercial.”

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, added: “This is a significant letting to the public sector of warehouse and office space on the repurposed site which is great news for the local economy in terms of jobs and investment.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Paterson Enterprises to find tenants for the former Sentinel Works, which has played such an important role in Shrewsbury’s engineering heritage and will continue to serve the town for many years to come, albeit in a different way.”

Sentinel Trade Park is located on the north eastern edge of Shrewsbury adjacent to Morrisons supermarket and petrol filling station and a variety of neighbourhood shopping parades.

Covering 8.43 acres, the park comprises a complex of commercial warehousing, manufacturing and production space with a gross internal floor area of around 179,005 sq ft and 14,730 sq ft of office or business space arranged over two floors.

The park, which has a service yard and car parking areas, is ideal for a variety of trade counter, commercial and roadside uses.

The Sentinel Works, a precision engineering centre since 1915, ended production on April 30 last year when tenants Radius Aerospace UK Ltd closed its Shrewsbury operation.

Mr Goddard said at the time that whilst the closure of Radius Aerospace in Shrewsbury was sad news and the end of an era, it was also the beginning of “an exciting new chapter” for the Sentinel Works.

The works originally made steam-powered Sentinel lorries before evolving to railway locomotives and later diesel-engined lorries, buses and locomotives. Rolls Royce took over the business in 1956 and made diesel engines in Shrewsbury until 1983.

Subsequent owners of the business were Perkins, Vickers, Doncasters and Radius.