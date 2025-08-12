New holiday lets unveiled at Upper Norton, Craven Arms

Morris Property have handed over on a significant barn conversion project in Craven Arms, Shropshire, following an intensive eighteen-month build programme.

Morris Property Director, Chris Morris and Contracts Manager, Paul Johnson

Commissioned by The Holiday Property Bond (HPB), the project included the transformation of dilapidated farm outbuildings into a stunning complex of fifteen holiday lets and a leisure complex.

Upper Norton is part of the HPB portfolio that provides investors with exclusive access to over 1,500 holiday homes across the UK and Europe. The new development, an extension of HPB’s existing Shropshire farmhouse and outbuildings at Upper Norton, is located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the edge of the Shropshire Hills.

Works on site included the stabilisation and sensitive conversion and restoration of four, large historic barns and grain store into fifteen holiday lets, sleeping between two and six guests. The accompanying leisure complex works included building an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and therapy rooms, completing the package of an exclusive retreat for HPB investors.

Throughout the project, Morris Property collaborated closely with JMP Architects, who have worked on several of HPB sites nationwide. The sensitive nature of the build involved transforming old structures while incorporating modern amenities and numerous environmental features, including solar panels, a Biomass sewage system, and comprehensive landscaping.

Paul Johnson, Contracts Manager at Morris Property, commented: “This was a challenging project, but it has been fantastic to see the team transform the previous units into such a high-quality development. We are incredibly proud of the outcome and the collaborative spirit that brought this vision to life.”

Robin Nicholson, Property Director at HPB, added: “We are thrilled with the results of this development at Upper Norton. Morris Property has delivered a quality build that complements our existing campus, offering our Bondholders an unparalleled experience in a truly beautiful location.”

Ian Nicholson, Director at JMP Architects, stated: “It was a privilege to work with Morris Property and HPB on this project. The design focused on blending modern luxury with the inherent charm of the original structures, all while prioritising environmental sustainability. The transformation is remarkable.”

Morris Property is one of Shropshire’s most active investor developers with its in-house development, construction and estates teams managing projects ranging from extensive commercial developments to individual bespoke facilities.