Shrewsbury MP ‘proud’ to support local businesses across constituency

Shrewsbury’s MP says she is ‘immensely proud’ to be able to support the vast range of local businesses across her constituency.

Julia Buckley MP shared an overview of her current work with attendees at a Chamber of Commerce round table event

Following a round table event hosted by the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce last week – alongside recent visits to local firms – MP Julia Buckley said: “Keeping our brilliant local businesses up to date with my various endeavours and activities is something I see as an important part of being an MP and so it was great to catch up with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce the other day.

“It’s also been fascinating and inspiring to involve myself in fact-finding visits to very different and contrasting local firms and also large Shrewsbury-based stores where I’ve been able to find out about how, for example, our huge B&Q store at Harlescott and the Muller dairy products factory at Minsterley operate from day to day.

“Meeting the teams that make these companies tick, and being able to support them as the local MP, makes me immensely proud.”

Mrs Buckley said she shared an overview of her current work with attendees at the Chamber of Commerce round table event, and highlighted key government policies already in place, and discussed plans for the future.

“I also responded to specific questions from attendees and took away some important casework, which I’ve now actioned, contacting the appropriate stakeholders to help move things forward.

“But such events also allow me to gain valuable insights into the vast range of local businesses and the many services they provide.”

She said the Chamber of Commerce counts among its membership diverse companies from a riverside supper club to a manufacturer of premium hygiene and decontamination products, from local law firms to a provider of high-speed industrial doors.

The MP said she was also guest speaker at a Shrewsbury Colleges Group event hosted for the Shrewsbury Business Chamber – “another great opportunity to talk about local firms including Shrewsbury’s fabulous independent shops.”

“Meanwhile, on that recent visit to B&Q in Harlescott, I was given a tour by Survinder Chhina, the store manager, who introduced me to his Shrewsbury team and explained the role of the trade point and click and collect services. He also oversees a local community support fund for local charities and organisations who need support with their renovation projects. I also met up with Ben Richards, Kingfisher UK Government Affairs Lead, to discuss the Government’s approach to apprenticeships, business rates and supporting women in leadership.”

During her recent visit to the Muller dairy products in Minsterley, Mrs Buckley said she was impressed by the company “on many levels”.

“It was great to meet the team at the Minsterley base. The tour was fascinating, and I discovered that Müller UK and Ireland is a very impressive company on many levels.

“I was especially pleased to hear that the Minsterley site has made investments to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030.”

Mrs Buckley has also been supporting local businesses in the food and drinks sector by hosting a special ‘A Taste of Shropshire’ event in Westminster.

The MP added: “We are so blessed to have so many incredible companies operating across the Shrewsbury area – and Shropshire as a whole.”