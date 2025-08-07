Morris Lubricants engineer to semi-retire after decades of service

A man who has kept machinery at one of Shropshire’s oldest firms running smoothly for 46 years is preparing for semi-retirement.

Chris Williams (right) with David Goddard, who hired him 46 years ago and Andrew Goddard, Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman

Chris Williams, who joined Morris Lubricants in his hometown of Shrewsbury as a 16-year-old trainee, will stand down from his key role as engineering manager after decades of dedicated service to the oil and lubricants manufacturer.

He knows the Castle Foregate oil works, with its miles of pipework, like the back of his hand and the company can still count on this experience for at least another year, as he offers support to the next generation of engineers.

He was recruited as a trainee maintenance engineer by Morris Lubricants on August 21, 1978, after attending two interviews with David Goddard, father of current executive chairman, Andrew Goddard. Andrew is a fifth-generation descendant of company founder, James Kent Morris.

Throughout his time with the company, Chris has continued working with the maintenance team, ensuring that all the machinery that manufactures Morris Lubricants’ quality products runs smoothly.

As he gained more experience of the factory and its operations, he was promoted to supervisor and then, more recently, to become engineering manager three years ago.

Today, Morris Lubricants is a much larger and computerised company than the one he joined as a 16-year-old. “For a start, the company is three times the size and today everything is automated,” explained Chris. “When I started, it was hand valves and pumps, whereas now it’s computerised electronic, pneumatic and hydraulic systems.

“A lot of things have changed, so it’s just a matter of evolving with the job. In the last five years, the company has installed a new bulk blending tank and a more efficient product filling facility.

“The company has also dramatically expanded its storage and logistics capability with the addition of the Worldwide Distribution Centre, which involved a lot of teamwork.

“The company plans to continue to grow and expand in the next couple of years. There are more exciting projects and developments to come for Morris Lubricants, and I’ve agreed to come back for a couple of days a week for 12 to 18 months to share my knowledge and experience.”

Reflecting on his time at Castle Foregate, he said: “I have spent 46 really happy years with the company and I have never wanted to go anywhere else. The company values my work and has been good to me, and I value the company.”

Chris has particularly enjoyed the teamwork involved in developing the major capital investments at the oil and lubricant manufacturing site in Shrewsbury over his many years.

He has also appreciated the social side of the business, which has seen him get involved in many fun activities, including building rafts and carnival floats to compete in local events.

In his spare time, he enjoys a game a golf – the company has bought him a set of golf clubs as a semi-retirement gift – and he likes watching rugby.

His son, Joe, is now following in his dad’s footsteps at Morris Lubricants, having joined the production team, continuing the development of the business from generation to generation.

Andrew Goddard said, “Chris has been a fantastic representative of the company for many years. He truly embodies the spirit and values of our expanding business.

“He has been instrumental in the major developments at the factory over recent years that will help Morris Lubricants continue long into the future. We are truly grateful for his hard work and dedication, and he can now take a well-earned rest.”