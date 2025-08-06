Listen Live
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce welcomes new apprentice

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new events and training apprentice to the team.

Grace Bywater, from Shrewsbury, has just graduated from Cardiff University with a degree in English literature, journalism and media.

She said: “I am now looking to build a career where I can work closely with people, help organise events, and possibly get involved in marketing.

“I enjoy being part of a team, coming up with creative ideas, and making sure things run smoothly. I am especially interested in roles that let me connect with others and create memorable experiences.”

She said her time at university had taught her the importance of organisation and planning, while also developing her communication skills.

“My role at the Chamber involves supporting the delivery of events and training. My responsibilities include liaising with trainers, securing venues and reaching out to members to ensure a welcoming and positive experience.

“I decided to take the role because it’s an amazing opportunity to meet professionals across Shropshire and build valuable connections. It allows me to use my organisational skills in event planning, gain hands-on experience, and be part of a respected organisation like the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

“I have found my first few weeks really interesting and rewarding. I have been involved in training and have already seen how varied the role can be. One highlight was attending a meeting with MP Julia Buckley, which gave me an insight into local business and politics.

“The best part of the job so far has been the people I have met – everyone has been welcoming, supportive, and inspiring. I am looking forward to seeing what else the role will bring, and continuing to grow professionally.”

Grace worked part time for a catering company alongside her university studies, gaining experience across a variety of corporate and private events. She is a keen runner who takes part in Shrewsbury Park Run every Saturday.

