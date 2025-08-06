Listen Live
21 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Aico supports new look for Climbing Out

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire charity, Climbing Out, has received support from Aico, the European market leader in home life safety.

Pictured are Jane Pritchard, Kelda Wood and Laura Opechowska at Aico
Pictured are Jane Pritchard, Kelda Wood and Laura Opechowska at Aico

Their UK-standard alarms and sensors are manufactured in Ireland, while their advanced software, developed in Bristol, provides real-time insights. Aico aims to create safer, healthier, and more sustainable homes whilst providing support to help build sustainable futures for communities through their ‘Aico in the Community’ programme. Aico has supported Climbing Out with branding for their van and new kit for their team of outdoor instructors.

Climbing Out empowers life after trauma. Their programmes combine outdoor activities with personal development coaching, which provides the tools to manage mindset and behaviour following a life-changing injury, illness or trauma. The charity is founded by Kelda Wood MBE, who leads residential 5 day programmes around the UK.

- Advertisement -

“The dedication shown by Kelda and the Climbing Out team is very inspiring,” said Jane Pritchard, CSR & Community Engagement Lead at Aico. “Their structured programmes make a real difference, helping individuals to move forward in life with strength and purpose. Aico are proud to support such a powerful cause and play a part in creating positive, lasting change.”

Climbing Out participants must be aged 18 and over, and be independently mobile, self-reliant and self-medicating. The charity has worked with emergency service workers and members of the military, plus survivors of cancer, abuse, crime, terrorism and bullying, and people with PTSD linked to a traumatic event, and so many more. The programmes aim to empower people to move forward in life.

The charity continues support with a Climbing Out Club, where past participants can connect and build supportive friendships. Walk and Talk days provide a place to continue the momentum from the programmes.

Charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE, said, “We are very grateful for the support of Aico. Branding our van and having professional kit makes a huge difference to our small charity. It has already had a big impact on our visibility, and it has really enhanced the look and feel of the charity, from the moment our participants arrive. It’s fantastic to have the support of such a successful local business. Thank you so much to the whole team.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP