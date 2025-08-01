Listen Live
15.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 1, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Finalists are revealed for 2025 apprenticeship awards

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A stellar line-up of finalists has been revealed for the 2025 Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards.

The 2024 Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards winners
The 2024 Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards winners

The event celebrates the brightest apprentices in the area, as well as recognising employers for their support of apprenticeship programmes.

Housing Plus Group and Ricoh UK Products – both from Telford – and SJ Roberts Construction from Marton are shortlisted in the large employer category.

- Advertisement -

The medium sized employer finalists are Pave Aways from Knockin, Shingler Group of Myddle, and Iconsys from Telford.

In the small employer category, the three finalists are CQS Solutions and Purple Frog Systems, both from Telford, and Start Tech from Shrewsbury.

Finalists in the individual categories come from all corners of the county. Categories include construction and civil engineering, health & social care, engineering & manufacturing, IT & digital industries, early years and education, creative & media, and business legal & finance.

In addition to the individual and employer categories, an overall star apprentice for both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin areas will also be crowned on the night.

Tickets are now on sale for the awards night, which includes a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment. It will be held at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel on the evening of October 2. For all the details, see stwaa.co.uk

The competition is backed by some of the county’s biggest and best names, led by headline sponsor Telford College, and supported by the Marches Careers Hub.

Other category sponsors include In-Comm Training Services, J&PR, Keele University, McPhillips, Pave Aways, Purple Frog Systems, SBC Training, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, and WR Partners.

The media partner for the event is Shropshire Business Live TV, which will be filming and streaming the awards presentations.

Carl Jones from SBLTV, who is compering the event, said: “The quality and volume of entries once again surpassed all expectations, and the judges faced a very difficult task narrowing down each category to three finalists – let alone choosing their winners.”

“We’re delighted with the response to the awards in this second year, and are now really looking forward to another fantastic awards evening.

“It’s going to be a fabulous celebration of the brightest and best apprentices in the county, as well as the businesses which go the extra mile to support the next generation of skilled staff.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP