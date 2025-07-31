SJ Roberts Construction appointed to deliver 64 new homes in Ellesmere

SJ Roberts Construction has been appointed by Housing Plus Group, to deliver a 64-plot mixed tenure development on a brownfield site in Ellesmere. The contract is worth almost £12m and the two-year scheme of work is anticipated to commence in September 2025.

As part of the redevelopment, the Grade-2 listed Ellesmere railway station buildings will be turned into homes

57 of the new homes, which are being made available for social rent, shared ownership and market rent, will be entirely new properties comprised of one-,two- and three-bed homes. A further seven properties, meanwhile, will be delivered via the redevelopment of the old, Grade-2 listed Ellesmere railway station buildings. Associated infrastructure works will also be carried out.

The announcement is the latest in a long-standing relationship between SJ Roberts Construction and Housing Plus Group which has seen over 300 new homes delivered at a wide range of distinct developments over the past 18 years.

Commenting on behalf of SJ Roberts Construction, managing director Mike Sambrook, said:



“Delivering new affordable homes in communities, such as Ellesmere, where they’re most needed is always a responsibility that we take very seriously. However, there’s something extra special about delivering them for a partner, like Housing Plus Group, with whom we’ve worked for such a significant amount of time.”

Design considerations at the new development have been made to enrich the local area and help create a secure and pleasant environment for residents and the wider community. The new homes will also be highly sustainable given the inclusion of solar PV panels and air source heat pumps at all dwellings.

Commenting on behalf of Housing Plus Group, Sepp Sargeant, head of development said:

“We’re really excited to be delivering these new homes in Ellesmere, helping to meet the need for high quality, affordable homes in the area.

“The mix of homes, from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom houses, will cater to a range of people and will bring disused, Grade-2 listed railway station buildings back to life after being abandoned for some years.”