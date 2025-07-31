Back to the future as accountants take on new clients

A thriving firm of accountants has come full circle after taking on a new client who used to be their landlord.

Caption: The Turas team left to right, Kelly Wilson, Will Morgans-Sharples, Joyce Renhard, Zoe Case, Jamie Thatcher and Helen Columb

Telford-based Turas Accountants has been appointed by Maws Craft Centre in Jackfield to look after its accounts and payroll.

It marks a return to her roots for Turas owner Helen Columb who started her business – then called Columb and Gosling – at the crafts centre in 2013.

Helen said: “I have many happy memories of my time as a tenant at Maws Craft Centre and the start being based there gave me in business. We have changed name and grown a lot since then, but it is wonderful to resume a professional relationship with the centre.

“Much has changed in the intervening decade but being able to offer a bespoke service to every client and being committed to the best levels of customer service are still the keys to our success.

“We find that clients such as Maws Craft Centre value the personal service we can offer and our responsiveness when they have any queries.”

Maws Craft Centre managing director Sabine Townend said she was delighted to have appointed Helen and the Turas team.

“I have been thoroughly impressed with Helen and her team from the get-go,” said Sabine.

“They understand all our accountancy needs, including using Xero software, and because Helen is a former tenant here she knows exactly what the business is and how we run it.

“It’s quite a daunting experience finding new accountants but we already have a really good relationship with Turas and I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone.”

Turas, which is now based in Hall Court in Telford Town Centre, changed its name five years ago under Helen’s leadership.

It works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll. It specialises in e-commerce, helping clients who have online businesses using marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy. To find out more about Turas visit https://turasaccountants.co.uk/