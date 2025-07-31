Listen Live
19.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Back to the future as accountants take on new clients

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A thriving firm of accountants has come full circle after taking on a new client who used to be their landlord.

Caption: The Turas team left to right, Kelly Wilson, Will Morgans-Sharples, Joyce Renhard, Zoe Case, Jamie Thatcher and Helen Columb
Caption: The Turas team left to right, Kelly Wilson, Will Morgans-Sharples, Joyce Renhard, Zoe Case, Jamie Thatcher and Helen Columb

Telford-based Turas Accountants has been appointed by Maws Craft Centre in Jackfield to look after its accounts and payroll.

It marks a return to her roots for Turas owner Helen Columb who started her business – then called Columb and Gosling – at the crafts centre in 2013.

- Advertisement -

Helen said: “I have many happy memories of my time as a tenant at Maws Craft Centre and the start being based there gave me in business. We have changed name and grown a lot since then, but it is wonderful to resume a professional relationship with the centre.

“Much has changed in the intervening decade but being able to offer a bespoke service to every client and being committed to the best levels of customer service are still the keys to our success.

“We find that clients such as Maws Craft Centre value the personal service we can offer and our responsiveness when they have any queries.”

Maws Craft Centre managing director Sabine Townend said she was delighted to have appointed Helen and the Turas team.

“I have been thoroughly impressed with Helen and her team from the get-go,” said Sabine.

“They understand all our accountancy needs, including using Xero software, and because Helen is a former tenant here she knows exactly what the business is and how we run it.

“It’s quite a daunting experience finding new accountants but we already have a really good relationship with Turas and I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone.”

Turas, which is now based in Hall Court in Telford Town Centre, changed its name five years ago under Helen’s leadership.

It works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll. It specialises in e-commerce, helping clients who have online businesses using marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy. To find out more about Turas visit https://turasaccountants.co.uk/

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP