Lanyon Bowdler lawyers retain their place in national legal guide

A Shropshire law firm is celebrating after being highlighted in a national guide which recognises expertise in assisting with private wealth clients.

Pictured are Sioned Williams and Edward Rees

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, has two lawyers featured in the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide 2025 – both retaining their place in the prestigious publication.

Chambers High Net Worth Guide ranks leading lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. Those ranked in the guide are recognised for their understanding of the complex needs of high net worth individuals in providing specialist advice and legal services.

- Advertisement -

The guide is aimed at helping people find the leading lawyers in their field and is compiled through independent research involving submissions from legal peers and clients.

Lanyon Bowdler’s head of the private client team, Edward Rees, is ranked in the top tier of the guide – a position he has maintained each year since 2019. Edward joined Lanyon Bowdler in 2004, became a partner four years later and works out of the firm’s Telford office.

The guide states: “Edward Rees has decades of experience in the field, advising clients on trusts, estate administration, powers of attorney and tax planning. With clients saying: ‘Edward is excellent at his job’ and ‘Edward Rees really knows his stuff. He is a true professional.”

Edward said: “It is a great honour to be named in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide once again – it is a highly respected and valued publication that is based on independent research from both fellow professionals and our clients.”

Meanwhile, Sioned Williams, who works in Lanyon Bowdler’s private client team based in Conwy, is ranked in band two of the guide – following up her debut appearance in the publication last year.

She joined the firm two years ago and deals with the preparation of wills, inheritance tax advice, estate planning, estate administration, preparation and registration of lasting powers of attorney.

Chambers UK states: “Sioned Williams handles a range of wills, tax planning and estate administration matters. Clients appreciate her ability to provide services in Welsh. Comments include ‘I have all the confidence in Sioned’s competence, service and vision.’ and ‘Sioned is very efficient.”

Sioned, who is fluent in both English and Welsh, said: “I am delighted to retain my place in the 2025 guide. It is particularly important because inclusion offers an independent recommendation, meaning clients can have complete faith in our expertise when dealing with high value cases.”