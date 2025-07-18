McPhillips apprentices boost green spaces at Telford care home

Apprentices from Telford-based construction firm McPhillips have been giving back to the community by enhancing the outdoor space at Telford Hall care home in Lawley.

Apprentices from Telford-based construction firm McPhillips have been giving back to the community

Ollie Fudge, Dylan Russell and Kory Lailey traded their regular site roles to deliver and spread five tonnes of topsoil across the care home’s raised beds and garden borders. By improving the quality of soil, their work will enable the care home’s maintenance team and gardening club to increase the variety of plants and produce grown on site.

Maria Armstrong, activities coordinator at Telford Hall, said: “As a new-build care home here in Lawley, we’ve struggled with very poor soil quality in our gardens, so this support will make a huge difference.

“Our gardens wrap around the whole building, and our residents take great pride in tending to their vegetable garden as part of the gardening club. Everyone here is so grateful to McPhillips and its wonderful apprentices for taking the time to help us – not only will this benefit our residents, but it’s a lovely boost for the club members.”

Meaningful space

The gardens also serve as a meaningful space for the home’s residents and their families.

Ian Cheshire, maintenance operative at Telford Hall, explained: “Some of our garden areas are specially dedicated to remembering residents who have passed. Families really value having these beautiful, tranquil spaces. The apprentices’ hard work will help us continue to develop and improve these important memorial spots.”

Stuart Bishop, SHEQ manager at McPhillips, praised the team’s efforts. He said: “It has been fantastic to lend a hand at Telford Hall, and we are especially proud of the apprentices for the way they stepped up to this project. Connecting with the residents has been really rewarding, and we look forward to hearing about the gardening club’s harvest efforts.”

Community engagement remains a key focus for McPhillips, which has been serving the Telford community for more than 60 years.

The company is committed to making a positive impact both through its major construction projects and through initiatives that support local people and organisations.