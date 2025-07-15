Listen Live
Pockets Shrewsbury new womenswear collection boosts sales

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Pockets, a long-standing premium menswear boutique in Shrewsbury, has successfully launched a new womenswear collection exclusively in-store.

Pockets has expanded its Shrewsbury store with a dedicated womenswear collection, available exclusively in-store.

This expansion is driving increased footfall and sales, bucking the national trend of independent retail closures and highlighting the enduring value of the in-person shopping experience.

Pockets, the independent premium boutique renowned for outfitting style-conscious men across the Midlands for nearly three decades, has significantly expanded its Shrewsbury store. The new addition features a dedicated womenswear collection, available exclusively in-store. This carefully curated edit includes standout pieces from internationally acclaimed brands such as Max Mara, Herno, A.P.C., Paige, and Ralph Lauren, with a Mulberry range slated to arrive soon.

The collection offers a sophisticated blend of premium casual, smart-casual, and occasion wear, designed to appeal to a diverse range of tastes.

Bucking the national trend

This expansion by Pockets comes at a particularly challenging time for independent retail. Reports from the Centre for Retail Research indicate that over 13,500 UK shops closed in 2024 alone, with an estimated 14,660 independent stores predicted to shut in 2025 – a 28% increase from 2023. The launch of Pockets’ womenswear offering stands as a strong testament to the resurging value of bricks-and-mortar retail and the significance of an independent fashion retailer choosing to expand amidst such headwinds.

Founder’s vision and success

Paul Platt, Founder of Pockets, expressed his excitement about the new venture. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve had a lot of customers – their wives, partners, daughters – ask if we’d bring in womenswear. This felt like the right time, and Shrewsbury was certainly the right place. It’s where we started, almost thirty years ago, and I’m overjoyed with the response so far. It’s incredible.”

Paul Platt, Founder of Pockets, at the entrance of the Shrewsbury Store.
Paul Platt, Founder of Pockets, at the entrance of the Shrewsbury Store.

Paul emphasised the commitment to maintaining the brand’s established ethos. “We want to create the same experience for women as we have for men. Our boutiques are known for their carefully chosen brands and exceptional service, and I’m proud to have kept that ethos with this launch. Pockets is very much the kind of place you want to come back to, whether you’re shopping for menswear or, now, womenswear.”

Founded by Paul Platt in 1996, Pockets has cultivated a loyal following. The business currently occupies over 10,200 sq ft of retail space and employs a team of 30 with four stores across the Midlands. While the womenswear range has only just launched, early indications point to growth across other product lines, such as Aesop beauty and wellness, suggesting a promising future for the expanded boutique.

