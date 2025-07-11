Transicon general manager one of 365 faces of STEM

The director of a family-owned SME engineering business in Telford is taking part in a national campaign championing the future of STEM skills across industry.

Transicon general manager Jennifer Hughes

Jennifer Hughes, general manager of Telford-based Transicon, is the latest addition to Enginuity’s ‘365 faces of STEM: Seen to make a difference’ project, showcasing the everyday role models making STEM more visible, diverse, and inclusive.

Enginuity is a charity dedicated to closing the skills gaps in the UK’s engineering and manufacturing sector. The year-long campaign aims to showcase the remarkable people shaping the future of STEM who from their everyday contributions to groundbreaking achievements prove that inspiration comes in many forms.

Transicon is a pioneering company specialising in cutting-edge automated control systems, and Jennifer is committed to driving greater diversity while encouraging young people to learn about the opportunities in manufacturing and engineering from a younger age.

She sits on the Industry Advisory Board of Women in Manufacturing UK, hosted by the Institute for Manufacturing at the University of Cambridge, and has championed outreach into local schools — helping Transicon get more involved in STEM engagement, including careers fairs and project work supported by Marvellous Manufacturing.

With the team’s support, that early effort is now starting to have an impact. This year, the company is hosting four work experience students — with a 50/50 gender split.

She said: “The Enginuity campaign is a brilliant opportunity to shine a light on the women in our industry who, every day and often quietly, are making a real difference. I’m really pleased to be part of it — visibility matters, especially when it comes to showing the next generation what’s possible.”

“I am proud to be a female director of a family-owned SME engineering business and have shared the problems that many manufacturers face, especially when it comes to attracting more diverse candidates into the manufacturing sector.

“We need more engineers — not just for manufacturing, but to help tackle some of the wider challenges facing society, from climate change to automation. The demand for skills is growing, and we can’t meet it without opening the sector to more people.

“Campaigns like 365 Faces of STEM play a vital role in that shift. By making more women visible in STEM, we help broaden perceptions of what’s possible — and who belongs here.”