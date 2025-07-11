Listen Live
16.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 11, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Transicon general manager one of 365 faces of STEM

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

The director of a family-owned SME engineering business in Telford is taking part in a national campaign championing the future of STEM skills across industry.

Transicon general manager Jennifer Hughes
Transicon general manager Jennifer Hughes

Jennifer Hughes, general manager of Telford-based Transicon, is the latest addition to Enginuity’s ‘365 faces of STEM: Seen to make a difference’ project, showcasing the everyday role models making STEM more visible, diverse, and inclusive.

Enginuity is a charity dedicated to closing the skills gaps in the UK’s engineering and manufacturing sector. The year-long campaign aims to showcase the remarkable people shaping the future of STEM who from their everyday contributions to groundbreaking achievements prove that inspiration comes in many forms.

- Advertisement -

Transicon is a pioneering company specialising in cutting-edge automated control systems, and Jennifer is committed to driving greater diversity while encouraging young people to learn about the opportunities in manufacturing and engineering from a younger age. 

She sits on the Industry Advisory Board of Women in Manufacturing UK, hosted by the Institute for Manufacturing at the University of Cambridge, and has championed outreach into local schools — helping Transicon get more involved in STEM engagement, including careers fairs and project work supported by Marvellous Manufacturing

With the team’s support, that early effort is now starting to have an impact. This year, the company is hosting four work experience students — with a 50/50 gender split. 

She said: “The Enginuity campaign is a brilliant opportunity to shine a light on the women in our industry who, every day and often quietly, are making a real difference. I’m really pleased to be part of it — visibility matters, especially when it comes to showing the next generation what’s possible.”

“I am proud to be a female director of a family-owned SME engineering business and have shared the problems that many manufacturers face, especially when it comes to attracting more diverse candidates into the manufacturing sector.

“We need more engineers — not just for manufacturing, but to help tackle some of the wider challenges facing society, from climate change to automation. The demand for skills is growing, and we can’t meet it without opening the sector to more people.

“Campaigns like 365 Faces of STEM play a vital role in that shift. By making more women visible in STEM, we help broaden perceptions of what’s possible — and who belongs here.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP