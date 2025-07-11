Good2Great and Telford & Wrekin Council launch Telford Growth Enabler

A successful business growth initiative is returning to Telford this summer – and local entrepreneurs are being urged to sign up and take advantage of fully funded support designed to help them scale up and succeed.

Eddie Allan, Head of Programme Delivery for Good2Great

Delivered by local experts Good2Great in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, the newly relaunched Telford Growth Enabler is back with a renewed focus on equipping small and micro businesses with the tools, skills, and mindset needed to achieve sustainable growth.

The initiative first launched in 2024 and has already helped more than 100 businesses across the borough overcome barriers to growth, sharpen their commercial strategy, and boost performance. Now, with additional funding secured, the programme is set to support even more ambitious business owners ready to take their next big step.

Free Support to Unlock Growth

Open to businesses trading in the Telford & Wrekin area who have been trading more than 6 months

– Comprehensive 360° Business Analysis

Participating businesses undergo an in-depth Business Analysis Report that examines all critical areas—from strategy and marketing to cash flow and operations—to uncover strengths, weaknesses, and growth opportunities.

– Developing a Smarter Growth Plan

Businesses work with experienced advisors to interpret their analysis results and co-design a focused, strategic growth plan tailored to their specific needs and ambitions.

– Strategic Development of Action Plans

Together with the advisor, businesses translate insights into a prioritized action plan, outlining practical strategies aimed at unlocking significant growth and operational improvements.

– Fully Funded Growth Support

The programme is fully funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered through the Good2Great partnership, providing Telford & Wrekin businesses with complimentary access to strategic analysis and expert guidance.

Eddie Allan, Head of Programme Delivery at Good2Great, said:

“We’re excited to be relaunching this proven programme to help even more Telford-based businesses thrive. This isn’t about theory – it’s about practical, hands-on support that makes

a real difference. If you’re running a business and feel ready to grow but need support doing it strategically and sustainably, this programme is for you.”

Participants from the previous programme have reported measurable improvements in their confidence, clarity, and business performance.

Ali Bagley, Business Director of Kindridge Bid Solutions said:

“We got so much more than we expected. Our trainers Nicole, Nick and Eddie were brilliant, not only in assuring us that we were doing the right things but also helping us to see how we could do them better. Since the final strategy planning session we now have a solid business plan in place and know exactly what we need to concentrate on to make our business grow. We can’t thank Good2Great enough for their support through this programme and would highly recommend it to other businesses in the area.”

Places are fully funded but limited, with applications now open for the next intake.