Bridge Cheese wins big at 2025 International Cheese and Dairy Awards

A Telford based cheese supplier has struck gold, three times, at this year’s prestigious International Cheese and Dairy Awards, taking home a total of five awards across a range of innovative cheese products.

Managing Director, Michael Harte (left) is celebrating the awards win

Bridge Cheese was recognised for its excellence in product quality and innovation at the world-renowned event held on 25th and 26th June at the Staffordshire County Showground. The awards celebrate the very best in global cheese and dairy, with over 5,000 entries judged by industry experts.

Bridge Cheese’s wins include:

Gold – Grated Cheese: Mature White Cheddar

Gold – Processed Cheese Sticks: Garlic & Chive Ropes

Gold – Longest Cheese Stretch: 100% Mozzarella

Silver – Cheddar Mature: Mature White Cheddar

Bronze – Cheese on Toast: Smokey Blend

One of the standout wins was the Gold award for ‘Longest Stretch’ a category judged on texture and performance when cooked. Bridge Cheese’s pizza cheese achieved an impressive stretch, demonstrating its exceptional quality and functionality for food manufacturers and pizza businesses.

These awards reflect the company’s commitment to consistent quality, responsiveness, and flexibility in delivering cheese solutions tailored to customer needs.

Managing Director Michael Harte, who attended the event, said: ”These awards are a huge achievement for our team. Each product reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone at Bridge Cheese, from development to production. We’re proud to see our innovations recognised on such a respected global stage and we’re only just getting started.”