Heaven Skincare unveils prestigious Royal Warrant at its Telford headquarters

Shropshire-based Heaven Skincare has celebrated a milestone in its brand history after unveiling its prestigious Royal Warrant on its headquarters.

Deborah Mitchell unveiled her royal warrant on her factory and HQ

Deborah was joined by Cllr Eileen Callear Mayor of Telford and Wrekin to mark the historic moment.

It comes just a couple of months after being officially granted the coveted honour by Her Majesty Queen Consort, Camilla, in a list of new warrants that acknowledged her personal team of beauty and fashion brands and experts.

The business found in 1995 by beauty therapist, Deborah Mitchell, turns 30 this year and is renowned for its innovative approach to skincare, with the brand combining natural, organic ingredients with patented formulas like ABEETOXIN (Bee Venom) and NETTATOXIN (Nettle Venom) loved by celebrities (Such as The Minogue Sisters, Presenter Tess Daly, Dame Arlene Phillips and Youtuber/Influencer, Lydia Millen) and royalty.

Famed for its Bee Venom Mask which received worldwide acclaim, the business has gone from strength to strength in recent years and now offers award-winning products and treatments for all skin types. Cruelty-free, the range targets concerns such as ageing, sensitivity, and acne, all inspired by Deborah’s own journey as a teen with skin concerns.

Alongside its skincare line, Heaven provides advanced salon treatments and professional training through the Heaven Training Academy and has built a worldwide business whilst remaining locally based with Made in the UK credentials, something which its incredibly proud of.

Commenting on the installation, founder of Heaven Skincare, Deborah Mitchell said: “It’s such a pinch me moment. To receive the Royal Warrant in the first instance was incredible, but to now see the Warrant in situ on the front of our HQ, is something I’m so proud of”

“I’ve always been passionate about developing products and treatments that can help people regain their confidence and although I never had any doubt that Heaven Skincare was truly amazing, it’s given us ourselves, an added boost of confidence and confirmation. I would like to thank customers old and new for their continued support.”

Independently owned, Deborah oversees Heaven Skincare with her Daughter Ella Cox, making it not just local and proudly British, but a true family affair.

Director of Heaven Skincare, Ella Cox said: “As a brand we’re passionate about providing innovative, result driven skincare and treatments and the nod of approval truly cements the brand’s success Revealing the Royal Warrant on our HQ is the start of the new elevated era of Heaven Skincare. We’re in the process of implementing this onto our key product ranges such as our Collagen Drops and developing some exciting new lines such for release in the near future.”