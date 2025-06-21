McPhillips crowned Shropshire Company of the Year at ‘greatest show’

Telford-based construction company McPhillips has been crowned Shropshire’s 2025 Company of the Year.

McPhillips wins Company of the Year at Chamber awards

It is the second time the building and civil engineering specialist has won the top prize at the business community’s biggest night of celebration, having previously lifted the title in 2010.

More than 700 people were at Telford’s International Centre for the 25th anniversary of the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, where 14 award winners were crowned.

It was a very good night for Telford-based businesses, with aircraft access ramp maker Aviramp picking up two awards – for innovation, and outstanding growth.

There were also victories for Iconsys, which won for excellence in manufacturing and engineering, and Southwater Veterinary Group which was named best new business.

A special ‘Champion of Champions’ award to mark the competition’s milestone, open to all previous company of the year winners, was won by Oswestry-based home life safety company Aico.

The John Clayton Award, given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the Shropshire business community over a number of years, went to Steven Owen, managing director of Knockin-based Pave Aways.

Two other individual awards were handed out, with Anthony Cannan of Ludlow named young businessperson of the year, and Anna Redding from Derwen College taking the newly introduced inspirational adult learner prize.

Elsewhere, Shifnal-based boxing-themed education and training academy Brightstar won the community champion award, and Shropshire Wildlife Trust picked up the eco award.

Meg Hawkins Limited, the homeware, giftware and greetings card company from Aston Botterell in south Shropshire, was named best small business, and the outstanding customer service prize went to Niche Patisserie of Oswestry.

Riverside Cabins, the boutique cabin pods tourism business near Shrewsbury, won the retail leisure and hospitality achievement trophy.

Shropshire Chamber president Piran Littleton, whose Bishop’s Castle-based company Jesmonite made the trophies, said: “For a quarter of a century, these awards have stood as a beacon of excellence, recognising the resilience, innovation, and outstanding achievements of Shropshire’s vibrant business community.

“Over the years, we’ve seen businesses grow, industries transform, and individuals rise to extraordinary heights – and we are incredibly proud to continue this tradition in 2025.

“This year’s celebration comes against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving world. We are all navigating a time of continued change – technological disruption, global economic uncertainty, environmental pressures, and shifting societal expectations.

“Yet, despite these challenges, our local businesses have demonstrated remarkable agility, leadership, and community spirit.”

The event, which featured Greatest Showman-themed entertainment, also raised thousands of pounds for the Midlands Air Ambulance through a charity fundraising game.

Guests heard a specially recorded video message from Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who congratulated the Shropshire business community for putting on the event over the past 25 years.

“These awards recognise the brilliant businesses who help to put Shropshire on the map,” he said.

“Thank you for your tenacity, and for your entrepreneurial spirit. Thank you for creating jobs, fostering talent, and strengthening Shropshire’s high streets and communities. You are a credit in everything that you do.”

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “It is always a highlight of the calendar when we recognise the amazing businesses we’re so fortunate to have in our county – but it was even more special this time as we celebrated the event’s 25th anniversary.

“Our role at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is to help businesses of all sizes to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and celebrate their success.

“We want to be the driving force for a thriving economy, strong partnerships, and resilient growth in Shropshire, delivering a measurable impact for businesses and the community.”

The 2025 Winners

Company of the Year: McPhillips, Telford

Champion of Champions: Aico, Oswestry

Best New Business: Southwater Veterinary Group, Telford

Best Small Business: Meg Hawkins Ltd, Aston Botterell

Innovation – The Trailblazer Award: Aviramp, Telford

Manufacturing & Engineering: Iconsys, Telford

Community Champion: Brightstar, Shifnal

Eco Award: Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Customer Service: Niche Patisserie, Oswestry

Outstanding Business Growth: Aviramp, Telford

Retail, Leisure & Hospitality: Riverside Cabins, Shrewsbury

Young Business Person: Anthony Cannan, Ludlow

Inspirational Adult Learner: Anna Redding, Derwen College

The John Clayton Award: Steven Owen, Pave Aways

Special Award: Carl Jones, recognising 25 years of hosting the awards