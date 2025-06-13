Williams Round relocates to new offices on Sansaw Estate

Williams Round, the respected firm specialising in farm and estate management, grants and stewardship, sales and lettings, and valuation and compensation, has relocated to new, dedicated offices on the picturesque Sansaw Estate near Shrewsbury.

Joanna Williams and Victoria Pocock outside their new office on the Sansaw Estate

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the growing business, which was previously operating from the home offices of Director and Chartered Surveyor Joanna Williams and Victoria Pocock, Consultant Surveyor.

The move to the Sansaw Estate provides Williams Round with a centralised and professional base, reflecting the firm’s expanding client base and comprehensive service offerings.

This new chapter will undoubtedly enhance the team’s ability to deliver their holistic approach to maximising the value of rural assets for their diverse clientele.

Williams Round offers a wide array of specialised services designed to support the needs of farmers, landowners, and rural property owners, from Farm & Estate Management, Grants & Stewardship to Sales & Lettings and Valuation & Compensation.

The driving force behind Williams Round is its Director and Chartered Surveyor, Joanna Williams and Victoria Pocock, Consultant Surveyor.

Growing up on a smallholding in south Shropshire, Joanna’s deep-rooted passion for agriculture and the environment led her to pursue an Honours degree in Agriculture (specialising in Environmental Science) from Nottingham University, followed by a Masters in Rural Enterprise and Land Management at Harper Adams. A qualified Rural Chartered Surveyor and Agricultural Valuer, Joanna specialises in rural land and property advice, including in-hand and let land sales of farm, land, and equestrian properties.

Her extensive experience in agricultural landlord and tenant law allows her to advise a wide range of clients on all aspects of land and property management, from day-to-day farming practices to rural grants and payments. Joanna is particularly passionate about sustainable land management, striving to protect assets for future generations.

Victoria, who also grew up on a smallholding in north Shropshire, graduated from Harper Adams in 2007. She further honed her expertise by completing a Post-graduate Diploma in Surveying at the College of Estate Management while working for a national firm of Chartered Surveyors. Victoria qualified as a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in 2010 and joined Williams Round a few years later. As a consultant, she carries out a wide range of work, with a particular focus on rural property sales and estate management.

This move signifies an exciting new phase for Williams Round, enabling them to continue providing exceptional service and expert guidance to the rural community from their new and improved premises.