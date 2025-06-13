Shropshire auction centre works with region’s primary cancer charity to spread awareness

A renowned Shropshire auctioneers is supporting the region’s primary cancer charity in its goal to increase cancer awareness in the local farming community.

Angela Hill, Lingen Davies Community Fundraiser, with Jon Quinn, Managing Director, and James Evans, Director, at Halls.

Halls Livestock Auctioneers has given a £1,500 donation to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to help the charity in its mission to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer and ensure everyone has access to excellent cancer care. On Tuesday, 4th June, members of the charity’s health engagement team attended the Shrewsbury Livestock Market to give visitors the opportunity to find out more.

James Evans, Director at Halls, said, “We are proud to support Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and their incredible work in improving cancer care and support across our community. This donation is a small way for us to contribute to the vital services they provide, and to stand with those affected by cancer every day.”

Angela Hill, Community Fundraiser at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “This generous donation will help us continue our work to improve cancer awareness, helping to contribute to more people seeking an all-important early diagnosis. It will also support the current projects we fund which deliver life-changing holistic therapy, support and cancer relief services to those in our community living with and beyond cancer.

“We were really pleased to attend the Shrewsbury market day last week to showcase what we do as a charity and connect with members of the local farming community. These are the first in a number of important steps to increasing awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer among farmers in the region.”

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund exists to improve the lives of everyone impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales.

Halls have a long-standing reputation in livestock auctions, with over 175 years of experience. It hosts two regular markets for livestock owners and buyers – one in Shrewsbury and one in Bishops Castle.