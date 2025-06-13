Awards excitement builds at ‘Meet The Finalists’ event

More than 100 people attended Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Meet The Finalists’ evening, beginning the official build-up to this year’s annual business awards.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross with awards master of ceremonies Carl Jones

Finalists, sponsors, judges and other supporters attended the event at the Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford for a showcase of nearly 50 companies shortlisted for awards this year.

It was a chance to see video presentations of each finalist in 13 different categories, alongside messages from the competition’s big-name sponsors.

An audience of over 700 people will be at Telford’s International Centre on June 20 for the biggest night on the Shropshire business calendar, when the winners will be crowned.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, told guests: “It’s the 25th anniversary of our awards this year, and we’re looking forward to a very special celebration.

“This year’s finalists deserve particular recognition, because we had a record number of entries in many of our categories this year.

“Our independent judges commented on the incredibly high standard of entries, which has made their jobs very difficult – we really do have some brilliant businesses in Shropshire.”

Six companies are in the running for the showpiece Shropshire Company of the Year award – Aico, Dulson Training, Jesmonite, McPhillips, Severn Hospice, and Shropshire Festivals.

Four previous company of the year winners have also been shortlisted for a special ‘Champion of champions’ award to mark the event’s 25th anniversary – Aico, McPhillips, Pave Aways, and Salop Leisure.