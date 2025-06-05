12.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Telford MP Shaun Davies visits Bridge Cheese in Telford

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, visited Bridge Cheese last week to discuss what the new EU Reset deal means for them. 

Shaun Davies MP on the left with Michael Harte
Shaun Davies MP on the left with Michael Harte

Bridge Cheese is a hugely successful business, created and based in Telford, with a global reach.

Shaun, who was visiting Bridge Cheese for a second time, caught up with managing director Michael Harte to discuss how the new deal will affect his business.  Michael explained how he hopes it will bring a significant increase in production and supply to the EU market, creating a higher turnover and increasing job opportunities. 

Michael said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear the news around the reset agreement with the EU.  We are now looking to the future with renewed confidence and optimism.”  

Shaun added: “The Government’s new deal with the EU is a real game changer for businesses like Bridge Cheese here Telford. These changes mean less delays at the border, no need for businesses to pay for vet checks and less red tape overall.  

“Bridge Cheese is such a great example of a local business with a global footprint and it’s so important that we give them the support they need to continue their growth and boost our local economy.”

