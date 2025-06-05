Shropshire law firm looks back on successful events – with more to come

An event bringing people together to discover more about the Oswestry Veterans Orthopaedic Centre has been declared a great success – with plans already in place for a return visit.

Lanyon Bowdler recently hosted its Brain Injury Networking Forum

The networking morning at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hospital was arranged by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, in collaboration with the RJAH charity, and gave people a valuable insight into the cutting-edge rehabilitation provided at the hospital.

Debbie Humphries, of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team, said the firm was always keen to hold networking events with a difference.

“It was a real privilege to meet consultant spinal surgeon, Mr Birender Balain, and consultant anaesthetist, Dr Sophie Shapter, who spoke to us about their pioneering work,” she said.

“We then had a tour of the hospital’s groundbreaking new simulation labs which are used to prepare military personnel for the challenge of dealing with injuries in battle situations.

“Everyone found both the talks and the simulation labs fascinating, and we would like to say a huge thank you to Mr Balain and Dr Shapter for sharing their insights with us, as well as the RJAH charity for their support in making the event happen.

“The feedback from those attending was extremely positive, with people enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and greatly appreciating the chance to experience the simulation lab.

“We are now planning another event at the hospital later in the year, and will share more information once the details are confirmed.”

Another successful event held by Lanyon Bowdler recently was the firm’s Brain Injury Networking Forum which made its Birmingham debut at No5 Barristers’ Chambers.

Ben Wain, of Strolll, which has developed a revolutionary method of therapy using augmented reality (AR) glasses, and Henry Pitchers KC, head of personal injury at No5 Barrister’s Chambers, gave talks to an audience of professionals working in the field of brain injury.