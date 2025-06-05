12.4 C
Midland Computers takes the cyber crown at the WithSecure Star Awards

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford-based full-service IT solutions provider has been recognised for excellence at an industry-leading awards ceremony during WithSecure’s annual European co-security event in Finland.

Pictured with the trophy at Sphere 2025 are Amy Davies and Alan Miller
Pictured with the trophy at Sphere 2025 are Amy Davies and Alan Miller

Midland Computers was named Best UK Performance 2024 at WithSecure’s Star Awards, acknowledging its outstanding commitment to delivering outcome-based security that connects cyber defence with measurable business objectives. The company was also shortlisted in the Global Competence Leaders category.

Amy Davies, Managing Director at Midland Computers said: “Achieving this accolade highlights our ongoing commitment to helping businesses across the UK protect what matters most through smart, business-aligned security solutions. Being applauded on an international stage is a true testament to the dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to stay ahead of evolving regulations, industry trends, and emerging threats, ensuring our customers remain compliant, secure, and efficient”

WithSecure’s Star Awards was held during Sphere 2025, the company’s flagship annual co-security ‘unconference’ in Helsinki. Set against the backdrop of an indoor beach, the two-day event celebrated innovation, connection, and collaboration to enhance the future of the sector.

Founded in 1988, WithSecure champions aligning cyber protection with real business goals, and the Star Awards honour partners who deliver measurable results and exemplify this mission.

“During our visit to Sphere 2025 we also attended a variety of keynote speeches, inspiring talks, and panel discussions, all gifting insights into the future of cyber security and providing tactics we can implement to better support our clients,” Amy continued.

“A particular highlight for me was the Museum of Malware Art. Click for Love, inspired by the ILOVEYOU malware of the late 90s and early 00s, featured 817 painted computer mice in the shape of a heart – a fascinating and creative take on the dark side of the digital world.”

As one of only nine WithSecure Silver Partners in the UK, Midland Computers has consistently demonstrated technical excellence, deep expertise, and a customer-first approach to cyber security.

