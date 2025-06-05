Aico launches Platinum Partner Initiative to elevate standards in fire and carbon monoxide alarm installation

Aico, the European market leader in home life safety, has launched its Platinum Partner initiative, a prestigious recognition programme designed to elevate industry standards and reinforce a commitment to excellence across its installer network.

The first ever Platinum Partner will be announced at the prestigious Housing 2025 event in Manchester, held on 24th – 26th of June.

Building upon the foundation of the Gold Standard Installer requirements, the Platinum Partner status is awarded to elite organisations that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to professional development, safety compliance, and collaborative best practices.

To achieve Platinum Partner status, companies must fulfil the following stringent criteria:

Gold Standard Compliance: Meet all Aico Gold Standard Installer requirements.

City & Guilds Training: Employ a verified number of City & Guilds 2426-01 trained installers, including representation within the senior leadership team.

Site Visits: Facilitate an agreed number of joint site visits to Aico installations with Aico and end clients, ensuring transparency and continued quality assurance.

Factory Visit: Ensure senior team participation in factory visits.

Quality Management: ISO 9001 accreditation, reflecting robust quality management systems.

Corporate Social Responsibility: Demonstrate a commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility in collaboration with Aico.

Sustainability Commitment: Agree to participate in an annual sustainability review.

Standards Compliance: Possess an up-to-date copy of BS 5839 Part 6, ensuring full compliance with installation standards.

Aico’s sales director Steve Trafford commented on the new initiative; ‘Introducing the Platinum Partner Initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to raising the bar. By recognising and supporting organisations that go above and beyond in training and quality, we’re not only promoting excellence but also enhancing safety standards across the industry. This is about building long-term partnerships that deliver real value to communities.’

The Platinum Partner Initiative strengthens Aico’s dedication to innovation, customer assurance, and raising standards across the housing and fire safety industries. Partners who achieve this prestigious status will be supported with exclusive resources, enhanced visibility, and strategic collaboration opportunities.