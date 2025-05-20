10.4 C
Three New Hires for Start Tech

This month, Start Tech has welcomed three new members of staff to their base in Shrewsbury.

Joining Start Tech are Ben Handley, Jane Parry, and Rachel Owen
Jane Parry joins with over 30 years’ experience in the IT industry as the new Service Desk Manager. Rachel Owen, former Director of Membership at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, is the new Account Manager. Finally, Ben Handley has been recruited as a Service Desk Technician.

The MSP provides managed IT and cyber security expertise to over 2,000 users across 70 companies from their Shrewsbury headquarters. The business was recently shortlisted for ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2025, with Operations Director, Jordon Tipper, up for the ‘Young Business Person’ award.

Start Tech’s Managing Director, Ian Groves, said, “Start Tech is going through a period of growth, and leading the way with a new generation of managed IT services, helping businesses to optimise their infrastructure with the latest tech developments. This includes creating robust strategies for AI implementation and strengthening their cyber security.

“The recent high profile cyber security breaches have shown the importance of partnering with an IT business that can help you protect against attacks, keeping your reputation and customer trust intact.

“At Start Tech, we are proud to be Shropshire’s only National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) certified Cyber Advisors. This certification means we have been independently assessed on our ability to provide practical, hands-on support and deeply understand Cyber Essentials’ technical controls.

“As the business develops, our team grows, so we are thrilled to welcome three talented and impressive new team members. With Jane, Rachel, and Ben on board, we’ll be able to provide an even better premium service.”

