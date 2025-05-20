Hager UK Secures Prime Logistics Facility at Hortonwood 45, Telford

Morris Property, has announced Hager UK as the new tenant of its spec built 107,000 ft² warehouse unit at Hortonwood 45 in Telford, marking the first major letting of the year for Morris’s.

Matthew Tilt, Harris Lamb, Liz Lowe, Morris Property, L-R back, James West, Steve Flavell, Dave Fletcher and Alex Morris, all Morris Property at Hortonwood45, Telford

Hager, a UK and European market leader in Electrical distribution equipment, is no stranger to Telford having been resident on the Hortonwood industrial estate since 1991. As part of its expansion strategy, the company will relocate its logistics to the newly developed Local Distribution Centre (LDC) at Hortonwood 45 later this year. The move will follow a comprehensive fit-out of the office and warehouse facilities, providing Hager with a modern, purpose-built space that meets its growing operational needs.

Hortonwood 45, a key development in Telford’s thriving business park, sits on an 11-acre site and is the 12th build project from Morris Property in the Hortonwood and Hortonwood West areas. The unit is designed to meet high sustainability standards, with a target BREEAM Very Good rating, highlighting its energy efficiency and environmental credentials. In addition, the development will feature an extensive 20,000 m² landscaping scheme, further enhancing its appeal as an eco-friendly business location.

- Advertisement -

Bruce Davies, Managing Director of Hager UK, commented: “This is yet another substantial investment by Hager Group into the UK, to even better serve our customers, both today and tomorrow. This LDC is a key step in implementing the strategic vision for Hager in the UK electrical and energy management markets. Telford has been the heartbeat of Hager in the UK since 1991, and our employees are what makes us different. It’s great to continue our commitment to both the UK and Telford.”

Morris Property’s Head of Development, Liz Lowe, also shared her enthusiasm for the deal: “Securing a pre-let agreement with Hager UK Ltd is a very positive way to start the year and excellent news for Telford and the employment opportunities it brings. We designed Hortonwood 45 with logistics and distribution in mind, incorporating features such as above-average eaves height to accommodate high bay racking, eight dock-levellers and two level-access loading doors, as well as ample parking. We’re delighted to welcome Hager to the site and look forward to continuing our investment in Telford’s growth.”

Matthew Tilt, Director at Harris Lamb added “The letting of Hortonwood 45 upon Practical Completion of the speculative build is testament to the strong industrial occupier market in Telford and reward for the confidence shown by Morris Property in delivering a high-quality building of scale. Morris have worked closely with Hager to incorporate their requirements into the build and Harris Lamb are delighted to have played our part in letting this successful development”.

Hortonwood 45 will serve as a strategic hub for Hager logistics operations, further strengthening the company’s ties with the region and contributing to Telford’s position as a key destination for businesses in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.