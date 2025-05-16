Security Wise safeguards Shrewsbury’s past with wireless fire system at Abbey Station

In a move lauded by local heritage enthusiasts, Security Wise, a Shrewsbury-based security firm, has successfully installed a state-of-the-art wireless fire alarm system at the historic Abbey Station Visitor Centre.

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust pictured with Charlotte Allen, Marketing Coordinator at Security Wise

The project underscores the company’s commitment to safeguarding local landmarks while meticulously preserving their architectural integrity.

Originally opened in 1866, Shrewsbury Abbey Station boasts a rich past, serving various crucial roles from its inception as part of the ‘Potts’ railway to its requisition by the War Department during World War II as Shrewsbury’s Air Raid Precautions Centre. Today, it stands proudly as the Abbey Station Visitor Centre, a hub of railway heritage recently awarded a prestigious National Transport Trust Red Wheel heritage plaque.

The primary challenge for Security Wise was to introduce modern fire safety without compromising the venerable structure’s historical essence. “Our wireless solution was the perfect balance,” explained a spokesperson for Security Wise. “It provides comprehensive fire detection and alert capabilities, entirely eliminating the need for intrusive wiring. This approach not only maintains the building’s aesthetic and structural integrity but also offers flexibility for future system expansions or modifications.”

For Security Wise, the project was more than just a commission; it was an opportunity to actively contribute to the preservation of Shrewsbury’s rich heritage. The visitor centre, a hidden gem for history and railway enthusiasts, houses fascinating information panels and a collection of intriguing railway artefacts.

“The trustees of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust based at the Abbey Station Visitor Centre would like to express their sincere appreciation to Security Wise of Shrewsbury for the installation of a state-of-the-art fire detection system,” remarked Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust. “Their friendly advice, professionalism, attention to detail and commitment to protecting our heritage building was exemplary from ‘start to finish’. The project was a seamless process and thanks to their expert knowledge the Abbey Station Visitor Centre will be safeguarded for future generations to enjoy. We are truly grateful for their genuine interest and dedication in supporting the preservation of this historical building.”

The Abbey Station Visitor Centre invites both locals and visitors to explore its captivating history. Open on Saturdays from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm with free admission, it also serves as a valuable community meeting space for local businesses and charitable organisations.