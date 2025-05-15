Morris Property announces new industrial unit at Centurion Park

Morris Property has announced plans to build a new industrial unit on the site of a former compound at its popular Centurion Park on Kendal Road, Shrewsbury.

Estates Management Surveyor, Sarah Evans, with Commercial Agent, Toby Shaw, and Head of Estates Neil Anderson at Centurion Park

The new build Grade A warehouse/trade counter unit, to be known as Unit 48, will extend to approximately 6,091 sq ft and feature a generous 7m eaves height, along with high-quality office and welfare facilities, a secure yard, and a dedicated parking area.

As part of the Morris Group’s wider commitment to sustainability, the unit will feature solar panels on the roof and the parking area will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points to support greener transport. A landscaped area will be planted to the rear of the unit, providing a natural buffer between the industrial estate and nearby residents.

Centurion Park has undergone a significant transformation in recent years with an investment of more than £3.5 million by owners Morris Property. The site was revitalised with the demolition of outdated buildings and the construction of 24 new industrial units, creating a vibrant business hub. Several established businesses have taken advantage of these new units, ensuring their long-term operational needs are met while paving the way for future growth.

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property, commented: “We’re delighted to release our plans for this new Unit 48, which will allow another business to join our established and thriving business park here at Centurion.”

Toby Shaw, Letting Agent of Towler Shaw Roberts, added:

“There is strong demand for units of this type and size, and Centurion Park consistently proves popular due to its blend of high-quality build specification, management and value.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion scheduled for early 2026. The unit will be available on a leasehold basis.