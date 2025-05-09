SEAH becomes primary business partner of Shropshire FA to Champion grassroots female football

SEAH, proud stadium sponsor of AFC Telford United, has today been unveiled as the new Primary Business Partner of Shropshire FA in a groundbreaking move to support and grow female grassroots football across the county.

Andy Weston, CEO at Shropshire FA with Natalie Pietrzyk Director of SEAH

This landmark partnership will see SEAH become the overall sponsor of grassroots football for females in Shropshire, benefiting more than 2,500 players.

With over 13,000 registered grassroots players, across 1,000 clubs in Shropshire, women and girls now represent nearly 20% of all participants—a number that continues to grow as the women’s game gains momentum both locally and nationally. SEAH’s support marks a major milestone for the female game in the region, injecting vital funding and visibility into competitions, teams, and development programmes for female footballers, coaches, and referees.

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, said:

“This is a historic moment for the female game in Shropshire. SEAH’s commitment to becoming our primary business partner and sponsor for grassroots female football is a powerful statement about the value of women and girls in sport. We’re thrilled to work with a business that understands our vision for equality, opportunity, and growth.”

SEAH’s partnership will not only provide financial support for local competitions, but also enable new initiatives, including expanded coaching and refereeing courses, enhanced facilities, and grassroots events designed to raise participation and visibility.

The collaboration also aligns with The FA’s wider ambition to offer equal access to football for girls in schools by 2024, and the recent milestone that saw over 100,000 female grassroots teams across England.

In addition to its focus on growing the women’s game, SEAH and Shropshire FA will also be working closely on raising mental health awareness across the grassroots community.

Together, they aim to promote wellbeing among players, coaches, referees and volunteers through educational campaigns, mental health workshops, and inclusive community initiatives. This shared commitment to both physical and mental health reinforces the partnership’s holistic approach to supporting the grassroots football family.

Natalie Pietrzyk, Director of SEAH, added:

“We’re passionate about empowering the next generation of female footballers. Our ongoing relationship with AFC Telford showed us how football can bring communities together, and now we’re taking that further with the Shropshire FA. We are proud to stand behind every female player, coach, and referee in the county.”

Nationally, women’s and girls’ football is the fastest growing area of the game. Over 3.4 million women and girls now play football in England, with major success stories like the Lionesses inspiring a surge in participation at all levels. Locally, Shropshire has seen a 30% increase in female registrations over the past three years, and the partnership with SEAH is expected to accelerate that trajectory.

As part of the partnership, SEAH and Shropshire FA will work together to deliver events, spotlight female football heroes, and promote positive role models in sport, helping to break down barriers and build a brighter, more inclusive future for the game—on and off the pitch.