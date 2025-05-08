Growth and a strengthened team set the tone for the year ahead at Reech

A Shropshire-based full-service marketing agency has kicked off the new financial year with exciting growth, fresh talent, and an even bigger vision.

Pictured, Amelia Redge and Rob Hughes, Founder and Managing Director at Reech

Following a standout 12 months, Reech has achieved 24% year-on-year growth, launched brand new services, and restructured its leadership to fuel the next phase of its journey.

Rob Hughes, Founder and Managing Director at Reech, said: “The past 12 months have been hugely significant and a real catalyst in helping us to reach new heights. We’ve expanded our offerings with both new and optimised departments to elevate our creative and performance, and as a result, welcomed sevennew hires over the past six months alone.

- Advertisement -

“Responding to the ever-changing needs of our clients and the fast-paced landscape, we have evolved several of our marketing solutions – including enhancing our dedicated PR service to ensure brands are always front-and-centre, as well as refining our content and media creation suite to provide a comprehensive visual storytelling experience.”

To support with this progression, Reech has bolstered its team by hiring talent across key areas including client services, SEO, website development, finance, PR, and growth – each bringing their own edge and expertise to an already high-performing team. And there’s been several internal promotions too, fostering the wealth of existing employees to provide a collaborative offering to clients.

This internal development follows a management restructure last year, which saw the agency strengthen its Director team to help sustain growth and commercial development. Following the appointment of Michael Bush as Non-Executive Director last summer, Reech’s Agency Director, Amelia Redge, also officially joined the Board in April this year.

“Since joining Reech in 2022, I’ve loved being part of a team that drives continuous and sustainable growth – that’s seen not only the agency succeed but also assisted brands and businesses across the globe,” Amelia said.

“Joining the Board is a hugely proud moment for me. I’m excited to bring my B2B marketing experience to the helm of the business to continue building something really special. I’m looking forward to the future – to continue enhancing our capabilities, growing our team, and nurturing creative and marketing talent from our HQ in Shropshire.

“It’s a pleasure to support a diverse range of clients – those located locally, such as Visit Shropshire, Beaver Bridges, and Dodd Group, as well as to work on a national and international scale with the likes of Finsbury Food Group Ltd, Kara Foodservice, Canon Production Printing, CFO Centre, Sports Tours International, and Premier Modular.”

Alongside commercial growth, Reech is progressing on its journey to become B Corp certified – passionate about its people and the planet to build a value-led business that goes beyond profit.

As part of this, the agency continues to support local causes through its annual Reech & Reward initiative, which sees a local charity or non-profit receive £10,000 in marketing support. And it pledges to donate 1% of annual revenue to charities and community causes that make a difference across Shropshire.

“With the 2025/2026 financial year now underway, Reech is setting its sights on even bigger goals, bigger ideas, and even bolder work,” Rob concluded. “It’s certainly set to be a year to remember.”