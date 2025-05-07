Council unites with leading Telford businesses to shape economic future

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new strategic business partnership bringing together some of the Borough’s most senior business leaders to shape and steer its economic growth.

The first-ever Invest Telford Partnership met last week. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The first-ever Invest Telford Partnership met last week, hosted at The Quad by Invest Telford, the Council’s business support and inward investment team, marking a bold step in deepening collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Representing a broad mix of industries from advanced manufacturing to digital, logistics, and professional services, the Invest Telford Partnership provides a direct line between local businesses and decision-makers, ensuring that economic strategies are grounded in real-world business insight.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “This is a game-changing moment for our Borough. We know Telford has huge potential and we’re determined to realise it by listening to the businesses that drive our economy forward. The Invest Telford Partnership gives those voices real influence, ensuring our policies, investments and priorities reflect the needs of our employers, our workforce, and our communities. At the heart of it all is our ambition to create more high-quality, well-paid jobs for local people.”

Will Westley, Chair of The Invest Telford Partnership, said, “The Invest Telford Partnership will act as a critical friend to the Council’s economic strategy, offering on-the-ground intelligence, championing Telford on a regional and national stage, with the Leaders of both private and public sectors working together on the challenges and opportunities that matter most – from innovation and skills to sustainability and investment.”

With strong ambitions and a shared commitment to make Telford the best place to do business, the launch of the Invest Telford Partnership represents a significant step in putting the borough firmly on the map. Find out more about Invest Telford and review the Telford and Wrekin Economic Development Strategy here: https://www.investtelford.co.uk/dbimgs/Economic%20strategy%20for%20fair%20and%20inclusive%20growth%20-%20FINAL.pdf