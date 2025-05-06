FSP wins King’s Award for Enterprise

A Telford based market leader in steel fabrication has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its outstanding commitment to Sustainable Development.

The FSP team celebrate their success

Fabweld Steel Products is one of 197organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise announced today.

Now in its 59th year, The King’s Award is the most prestigious business award in the country. Successful businesses are entitled to use the award logo for the next five years.

Established in 1998, Fabweld Steel Products Ltd designs and manufactures standard and bespoke access covers (manhole covers) and other fabricated steel products for the construction, water, energy and security industries.

In recent years, the company has focused primarily on reducing emissions through substantial investment in solar energy and the installation of equipment to generate nitrogen on site. As the majority of its carbon emissions arise from steel usage, the company has made strategic purchasing choices, selecting suppliers with credible plans to work towards net zero steel production.

Wayne Carter, managing director of Fabweld, said: “It is an absolute privilege to receive the highest honour that can be bestowed on a UK business, and a testament to everyone at Fabweld who has played a part in this success.

“We have made significant progress in reducing consumption through innovative product design, investment in staff training, with wider sustainability outcomes through community engagement and profit sharing within the business.

“Our actions and commitment demonstrate a genuine and focused approach to operating in a way that delivers measurable, positive outcomes for both the business and sustainability and we are incredibly proud that this has been recognised.”

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Mrs Anna Turner JP said: “My congratulations to Fabweld for achieving a King’s Award for Enterprise, which is a Royal Seal of Approval and an extremely prestigious award with a very high standard required. Fabweld will now enjoy being able to use the emblem for 5yrs, be in the media spotlight, receive an invitation to a Royal reception and have attention drawn to the credibility in achieving such a trusted award. They can be very proud to be one of only two awards given in Shropshire this year.”