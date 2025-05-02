Shrewsbury businesses urged to “Bloom to Victory” with hanging baskets for Britain in Bloom bid

Shrewsbury businesses are being called upon to add a splash of vibrant colour to their storefronts and play a crucial role in helping the town secure victory in the UK Finals of the prestigious Britain in Bloom competition.

Hanging baskets bloom in Shrewsbury’s historic Square. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

Shrewsbury Town Council is encouraging businesses to order stunning hanging baskets, directly contributing to the town’s renowned floral displays.

With hundreds of thousands of plants already set to adorn Shrewsbury’s parks, roundabouts, planters, and streets, the Town Council’s dedicated team is working tirelessly to uphold the town’s reputation as the “Town of Flowers.” However, the support of local businesses is seen as vital to creating a truly spectacular floral masterpiece that will impress both the Britain in Bloom judges and visitors alike.

- Advertisement -

Ordering a hanging basket is presented as a simple yet effective way for businesses to enhance their kerb appeal and create a more welcoming atmosphere. Each basket costs £60 (Inc. VAT), a price that includes delivery, watering throughout the summer months, and convenient end-of-season disposal. This offers businesses a hassle-free way to contribute to the town’s beautification effort.

Businesses wishing to participate must place their orders by the deadline of May 30, 2025. Delivery of the hanging baskets will commence the week of June 9, 2025.

This year is particularly significant for Shrewsbury as it welcomes the Heart of England in Bloom judges on July 22, followed by the Britain in Bloom UK Finals judges on July 31. The town is aiming to be looking its absolute best for these crucial visits.

Stuart Farmer, Operations Manager for Shrewsbury Town Council and Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, emphasised the importance of business involvement. “We’re calling on all businesses within the town centre and its locality to be part of this year’s exciting floral celebration,” said Farmer. “Shrewsbury is known for its spectacular flowers, and with businesses investing in a hanging basket, everyone will be contributing to our bid for Britain in Bloom glory! More than that, it’s making Shrewsbury an even more beautiful place for residents, visitors, and customers.”

The success of Shrewsbury in Bloom is built on strong partnerships between residents, businesses, and the wider community. This initiative provides businesses with an excellent opportunity to showcase civic pride and become a vital part of the town’s ongoing floral success story.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, added his support, stating, “This is a brilliant way for businesses to come together and show their pride in Shrewsbury. Supporting the town’s Britain in Bloom bid, not only helps create a stunning environment that draws people in, but it also sends a powerful message about the community spirit and collaboration that make our town so special.”

Businesses can find full details and order their hanging baskets online by visiting the Shrewsbury Town Council website. For further information, enquiries can be directed via email to enquiries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk.

By participating, Shrewsbury businesses can help the town bloom bigger and brighter than ever and contribute to bringing home the coveted Britain in Bloom title once more.