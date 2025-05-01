Much Wenlock firm hailed by MP for pioneering insulation for older homes

A Much Wenlock family-run business is at the forefront of developing crucial insulation solutions for Britain’s older homes, according to Stuart Anderson MP.

Stuart Anderson MP on a visit to Lime Green Products

Mr Anderson recently visited Lime Green Products, where he learned about the company’s established position as the UK’s leading manufacturer of traditional lime plasters, mortars, and renders.

The visit highlighted Lime Green’s ambition to play a vital role in improving energy efficiency across the UK’s 26 million homes. The company is particularly focused on the eight million properties with solid wall construction, which require different insulation methods compared to modern cavity-wall structures.

- Advertisement -

Lime Green has developed ‘Warmshell’, a natural woodfibre insulation system designed to work in conjunction with its lime products to combat cold and damp issues, significantly boosting energy efficiency.

During his tour, the MP saw the company’s state-of-the-art mixing plant. The facility continues a tradition of lime production that spans over 500 years on the geologically significant Wenlock Edge limestone escarpment. A recent £500,000 investment has allowed the business to upgrade the plant, acquire a second site, and enhance training facilities. Mr. Anderson spoke with founder Simon Ayres to discuss the recent expansions and technological advancements.

Lime Green Products comes highly recommended by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings and has supplied materials for some of Britain’s most iconic historical buildings and ecological projects. Their mortar contributed to the gold-medal-winning St James’s Piccadilly Show Garden at RHS Chelsea, was used in the Tower of London Super Bloom project, and their render was part of repair work at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Beyond major landmarks, Lime Green’s products are used extensively on residential properties nationwide. The Warmshell woodfibre boards are sustainably produced from waste softwood materials like sawdust and wood chips. Lime Green is noted as the only UK company to have developed a complete, tested, and certified solid wall insulation system specifically for older buildings.

Mr Anderson’s visit follows his call in March for ministers to publish a dedicated insulation plan for rural homes. England’s nine million homes built before 1945, many located in rural areas including South Shropshire, often face significant insulation challenges.

Responding to Mr Anderson’s campaign, the Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, stated in a response dated April 14th: “There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to tackle the UK’s diverse building stock, and as part of this we recognise the need to ensure more historic buildings have the right energy efficiency and low carbon heating measures to achieve Net Zero.”

Commenting on the visit, Stuart Anderson MP said: “South Shropshire is home to many remarkable businesses. Lime Green in Much Wenlock is a truly pioneering family-run enterprise that holds the key to making older homes more energy efficient. Having been recommended by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, Lime Green’s products have been used on some of Britain’s best-known historical buildings and ecological developments – from country cottages to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.”

Mr Anderson continued: “They are now the country’s foremost provider of lime-based products and will play a pivotal role in insulating Britain’s homes. This includes England’s nine million homes that were built before 1945 – many of which are in rural areas like South Shropshire. Their lime-based solutions can be used on historical buildings to preserve their breathability while providing much-needed insulation. They are committed to maintaining their presence in Much Wenlock, and I sincerely wish they succeed. I have called on the Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh MP to set out details on how the government can help family-run enterprises like these scale-up their business model so they can contribute to this end. I have also invited her to visit the site so that she can see this pioneering work in person.”

Simon Ayres, founder of Lime Green, added: “Old buildings hold a charm and character but restoring and maintaining them takes a delicate balance—starting with the right materials. This is why it’s absolutely critical that any work done—whether insulation, plastering, painting, or rendering—preserves this ‘breathability.’ Enter Lime Green’s innovative products, like our Warmshell Natural Woodfibre Insulation System. The most tested and certified solid wall insulation system in the UK.”

Mr Ayres concluded: “Not only does it protect the building, but it ensures that these historic structures stay warm, dry, and as energy efficient as possible—without compromising their timeless beauty!”