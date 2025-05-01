Albrighton’s M3.agency marks 25th birthday with new client wins

One of the West Midlands fastest growing full-service marketing agencies has toasted another record year after sealing a string of new client wins.

Nick Lovett (front right) with the M3.agency senior leadership team.

M3.agency, which has offices in Albrighton, Birmingham and London, has seen revenues pass the £6m mark as demand for its creative execution, digital marketing expertise and TV commercial production has come from all corners of the UK and even overseas.

It is the perfect way for the ambitious firm to draw a close on its 25th year in business, with plans now in place to continue to grow 20% year-on-year by investing in the best talent, leveraging the latest tech and AI and expanding geographically into new regions.

The approach seems to be working with the latest ‘wins’ including an international tourist board, global software specialist and Holdcroft Motor Group.

Nick Lovett, CEO of M3.agency, commented: “This has been a really successful 12 months for the company, with lots of exciting opportunities coming to fruition across our head office in Shropshire, our Birmingham city centre hub and in London.

“To win exciting new clients whilst retaining key accounts is a fantastic achievement from our 44-strong team and is testament to the way we combine creativity, multimedia production and digital marketing to deliver results. Clients like nice concepts, but they want a return on their investment.”

He continued: “Our customers span many sectors, from automotive and manufacturing to food, tourism and technology. We’ve also got a strong presence in leisure supporting the recently rebranded Poms restaurant chain.

“The industries may be different, but our strategy remains the same…understand the audience, identify the best way of talking to them, execute the campaign and review the impact.”

Holdcroft Motor Group is a recent addition to the M3.agency portfolio and has already enjoyed a host of positive results.

The family-owned motor dealership, which has more than 28 locations across Staffordshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, West Midlands and Warwickshire, wanted a new creative approach as they embarked on their digital transformation.

“Our team has significant experience of marketing to the automotive sector and used this knowledge to help Holdcroft Motor Group tell a different story,” said Sam Morgan, Account Director at M3.agency.

“By taking a fresh pair of eyes to the account, we were able to develop a series of imaginative campaigns, including ‘Black Friday that generated a 50% lead-to-sale conversion rate.

“The email marketing has also been successful. In a short space of time, we have sent 430,000 emails across 76 different themes, with an average open rate of 40% – that’s a fantastic return and proves the customer wants to engage.”

Charlotte Jones, Group Marketing Manager of Holdcroft Motor Group, commented: “The level of creativity and service we have received since appointing M3.agency has been a breath of fresh air and, this, combined with the positive results we’ve seen so far, has provided a solid foundation for us to take our creative and our marketing efforts to the next level.”

In another major boost, M3.agency has achieved 2025 Premier Partner status from Google, which recognises top-performing digital marketing partners around the world.

It means the company is among the top 3% in the UK, signalling its leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as its ability to support client growth and forge new opportunities.

Nick concluded: This Premier Partner reflects the team’s steady, day-in-day-out work since our digital beginnings. We’ve focused on understanding Google’s ecosystem inside out, testing new features, and keeping client goals at the heart of everything. The badge is a nice recognition, but the real win is the commitment and expertise of our team.

“Whilst we are keen to build the creative and digital community in the West Midlands, we have one eye on an additional location in the UK, with the possibility of opening a dedicated office in the North West shortly.”