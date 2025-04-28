1st Choice Insurance seeks partnership opportunities to drive local growth

1st Choice Insurance offers a collaborative opportunity for local companies to achieve lasting success and fuel regional business growth.

Callum Watkins is the Managing Director at 1st Choice Insurance.

Driven by a passion for supporting local business growth, 1st Choice Insurance, a leading commercial insurance broker, is inviting local companies to partner through its Introducer Agreement programme – a simple, rewarding way for businesses to collaborate and build lasting success together.

As a multi award-winning, high-growth broker, 1st Choice Insurance is renowned across the commercial insurance sector for its exceptional service and client-focused solutions. The team offers a wide range of insurance options tailored to every kind of business and is proudly rated 5 stars by clients.

- Advertisement -

The Introducer Agreement programme is open to professionals such as accountants, solicitors, consultants, property managers, and business owners who network regularly. Participants can earn rewards for each successful referral, opening the door to a valuable and long-term partnership.

The power of community

Callum Watkins, Managing Director at 1st Choice said: “We’ve always believed in the power of community at 1st Choice. This programme is not just about making referrals, but about building strong, local partnerships that help businesses thrive together.”

Introducers receive up to 20% of the income from each policy sold, with the opportunity to earn an additional 10% from renewal income. The more referrals made, the greater the rewards. Participants are also provided with a custom landing page, phone number, and full marketing support, including email communications, social media posts, and promotional materials.

“We aim to create long-term value and foster collaboration among businesses, offering trusted solutions while generating an additional revenue stream with minimal hassle,” Callum added.

With over a decade of experience helping businesses across the UK, 1st Choice Insurance combines local values with national reach, delivering tailored commercial insurance solutions to a wide range of sectors, and delivering insurance that’s as unique as the businesses they protect.

How to find out more

Visit our website 1stchoiceinsurance.co.uk here for more details or call 01743 770 500

1st Choice Insurance is a trading name of Broker Business Direct Ltd which is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 709115. Broker Business Direct Ltd is registered in England and Wales. No. 08273092 Registered Address: Jupiter House, Shrewsbury Business Park, SY2 6LG.

Advertisement Feature