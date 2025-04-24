Students to get behind-the-scenes look at Transicon

A pioneering Shropshire firm that specialises in cutting-edge automated control systems for multiple industry sectors will give school children a behind-the-scenes look at its work later this year.

Jennifer Hughes, General Manager at Transicon

Telford-based Transicon is taking part in Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day on September 25 as part of its continued drive to nurture the next generation of engineers.

Students visiting the site at Queensway Business Park, will get the chance to talk to staff including current apprentices, trained engineers and members of the management team about their jobs, the company’s innovations and future careers.

- Advertisement -

General manager Jennifer Hughes said: “We are really excited about National Manufacturing Day and welcoming teachers, students and parents into our business so that we can showcase what we do and hopefully inspire the next generation of engineers.

“The open event aims to encourage more young people who might never have thought about manufacturing as their future to see what it’s like and get a better understanding of the skills they might need.

“The more we can do as an industry to showcase what we’re all about and the careers we offer, the better chance we have of developing and preserving a more diverse and skilful workforce for the years ahead.”

Transicon is working in partnership with Midlands-based company Marvelous Manufacturing to deliver the open day event.

Chief executive Angela Lawlor, who founded the business out of her passion to connect more young people with manufacturers, is currently liaising with schools across the Shropshire area about the opportunity and a shortlist of participating schools will be drawn up over the coming weeks.

She said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Transicon to ensure this year’s open day is a real hit with students. Establishing links between schools and industry is absolutely critical if we want the UK’s manufacturing sector to stay at the forefront of innovation.”