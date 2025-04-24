Restaurant and Bar Award for The Host’s Pantry

The Host’s Pantry has been awarded ‘Best Premium Meal Kit Delivery Service 2025 – UK’ at the Restaurant & Bar Awards from LUXlife Magazine.

Jessica Beardmore and Scott Woodland

The Host’s Pantry is run by husband and wife team, Jess and Scott Woodland, in Shropshire. Their thriving business provides luxury recipe boxes plus an online food hall where you can purchase premium deli items, fresh meat and produce, hampers, drinks and luxury food gifts with the convenience of online delivery.

This is the first big award for the business, which recently marked its fifth birthday.

Scott Woodland came up with the idea for the business whilst managing restaurants in London. The pandemic gave the couple the time and space to launch the business, which has rapidly grown to include hampers, staycation solutions, and the online food hall.

Scott said, “Jess and I are so proud to have been selected for this award, alongside brilliant food and drink businesses up and down the country. It is amazing recognition for what our small business is achieving.

“At the heart of The Host’s Pantry, it’s all about a love of good food, and helping people to enjoy mastering new dishes with quality ingredients and our detailed guides.

“Whether it’s a special meal with loved ones, a grand dinner party or a solution for staycation dining, our boxes provide everything you need for the perfect meal. We hope this award will inspire more people to give our recipe boxes a try.”

LUXlife Awards Coordinator, Melissa Bramall, took a moment to comment on the success of this year’s winners, “I’m proud to have connected with our awardees as they each bring something special, quite literally, to the table. I want to wish them all the best for the times to come, especially as they consistently put their customers and consumers first every time.”