MyWorkwear & Source team up to support charity Dragonboat race

Telford based supplier of embroidered and printed workwear, MyWorkwear and Shrewsbury based agency Source who provide brand, packaging and marketing, are teaming up to give one local business the chance to participate in this year’s Dragonboat race in support of Severn Hospice.

James Worthington, MyWorkwear and Nick Richardson, Source Design, pictured together

The Dragonboat race is taking place on 19th and 20th July in Shrewsbury to raise vital funds and awareness for Severn Hospice, a valued customer of both MyWorkwear and Source.

The companies have opened a competition to partner with a third business who wouldn’t otherwise have the number of staff or the money to put towards their entry.

- Advertisement -

James Worthington, Co-Owner at MyWorkwear said: “We’re so excited to be partnering with Source to support not just our local charity of the year, Severn Hospice, but another local business too. We can’t wait to read peoples entries and work together to raise money and awareness of such a fantastic cause. If you’re considering entering, definitely go for it!”

Nick Richardson, Co-Owner of Source also commented: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with MyWorkwear for our Dragonboat competition. As small businesses ourselves we don’t always get the opportunity to join fantastic events such as the Dragonboat race so being able to offer another business the chance to get involved is absolutely brilliant.”

The team will be setting sail on Sunday 20th July and will be using the day for team building and networking. If you’d like to apply for your business to be involved, enter by the 20th of May at 5pm.

Entries can be made at myworkwear.co.uk/content/82-dragon-boat-sign-up.