Networking help for Growth Club members

Members of a ‘Growth Club’ for Shropshire businesses were given a masterclass in networking recently.
Representatives from across the county attended the event hosted by consultants Good2Great at Bridgnorth Rugby Club.
“Our Growth Club is a very successful way for entrepreneurs to share good practice, receive guidance and support and socialise,” said Johnny Themans of Bridgnorth-based Good2Great.
“Networking is great for meeting contacts and growing a business but it often brings anxiety and stress from trying to start conversations in a packed room to having to stand and deliver a pitch so this event was aimed at overcoming these issues.”
Award-winning confidence coach ‘Peter the Speaker’ of Petvictus spoke to the audience about the skills needed to be a good networker, which included how to identify who to approach and what to say to start and end a conversation.