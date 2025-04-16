Networking help for Growth Club members

Members of a ‘Growth Club’ for Shropshire businesses were given a masterclass in networking recently.

Pictured at the event, Rob Griffiths of Blue Orchid Recruitment, Kaye Heseltine of Kaye Heseltine Design, Peter the Speaker of Petvictus, Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Representatives from across the county attended the event hosted by consultants Good2Great at Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

“Our Growth Club is a very successful way for entrepreneurs to share good practice, receive guidance and support and socialise,” said Johnny Themans of Bridgnorth-based Good2Great.

“Networking is great for meeting contacts and growing a business but it often brings anxiety and stress from trying to start conversations in a packed room to having to stand and deliver a pitch so this event was aimed at overcoming these issues.”

Award-winning confidence coach ‘Peter the Speaker’ of Petvictus spoke to the audience about the skills needed to be a good networker, which included how to identify who to approach and what to say to start and end a conversation.