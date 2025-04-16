Expert workshop to help tackle workplace addiction hailed a great success

An expert workshop to help employers identify and support staff with issues around addiction has been hailed a great success.

Martin Cantrill and Scott Morgan of A Better Tomorrow with Nikki Hall of Triangle HR

Award-winning community company A Better Tomorrow and Telford-based Triangle HR teamed up to stage the workshop – Breaking Barriers, Tackling Workplace Addiction – at Weston Park, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

The interactive event was designed to give employers and managers the knowledge, skills and confidence to recognise, address and support addiction in the workplace.

Scott Morgan, chief executive of Telford-based A Better Tomorrow, which works to help those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, those with poor mental health and women fleeing domestic abuse, said he was delighted with the way the event had gone.

“It was fantastic to see so many people at the workshop and to hear the overwhelmingly positive response the event received.

“It’s vital that businesses can spot the signs of addiction among their staff and then develop ways to help and support people with professionalism and empathy.

“Making the initial approach can be quite a daunting and challenging experience and we wanted to demonstrate some strategies which can help get that conversation started and then ways to help.”

Nikki Hall, managing director of Triangle HR, said the response from everyone taking part had been excellent.

“This is such an important issue in all modern workplaces but one which often does not get the attention it needs.

“Our workshop was designed to give employers confidence to handle the subject in the right way because we know that many managers find it so difficult to start a conversation with a member of staff around addiction.

“We looked at some real-life case studies so that everyone could really understand the different ways in which addiction might manifest itself in the workplace, looked at best practice in dealing with it legally and ethically and how businesses can benefit in the long term from building a supportive culture.

“It was a very productive event and shows what can be achieved when organisations such as ours team up to work together.” A Better Tomorrow was set up in 2014 and now provides accommodation and services to support more than 700 clients and works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council. It has helped 3,742 individuals to move forward positively with their lives over the last decade.