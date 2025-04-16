Businesses invited to support Local Volunteering Initiatives in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council is calling on local businesses to champion community action by supporting staff participation in volunteering projects across the town’s countryside sites.

On Thursday, 10th April, a successful volunteering event took place at Doctor’s Field, opposite the West Midlands Showground, led by the Shrewsbury Town Council Countryside Team.

The day’s task was to build protective cattle guards around five newly planted native trees, replacing those lost to ash dieback. The work involved installing wooden stakes, securing wire fencing with a strainer and hammer, and finishing the compounds with high-tension wire for extra protection.

Adam Clifford, Shrewsbury Town Council’s countryside ranger explained “These trees have been replanted because of ash dieback replacement. We do our replanting with native trees which mimic the characteristics of the trees we have taken out.”

One of the volunteers, Ilsa, was supported by her employer to attend the day, making use of the volunteering hours granted to staff each month. This model of employer-supported volunteering is exactly what the Town Council hopes to see more of.

After completing the tree guards, volunteers carried out a litter pick of the surrounding area, further enhancing the green space for the local community and wildlife.

Call to Action for Local Businesses

If you’re a local business looking to boost employee wellbeing, give back to the community, and support Shrewsbury’s natural environment, why not encourage your staff to take part in future volunteering opportunities?

Shrewsbury Town Council regularly organises hands-on, rewarding volunteering days across its countryside sites—and we’d love your team to join us.

To get involved or find out more, email enquiries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk