Wellington Barbers celebrates 45 years in business

One of Wellington’s longest-established barbers is celebrating an amazing 45 years in business.

Nicola Powell and Gail Jones of Man About Town

Nicola Powell, proprietor of Man About Town in Wellington, puts her success down to great customer relations.

“We have always prided ourselves on great communication with clients, having a laugh and developing amazing friendships with customers over the years,” says Nicola, who has owned the traditional barbers in Queen Street for 10 years.

“It’s a small team here of myself and Gail Jones who has worked here for over 30 years and who is also very proud of the business as it means a great deal to her.

“Between us we have created an amazing clientele, ranging from babies all the way through to pensioners. “Our skill set includes anything from all-over shaves to scissor cuts, standard short back and sides, skin fades and cut-throat shaving.

“We are delighted to be still serving the people of Wellington after four and a half decades and are looking forward to building our business up even further in years to come.

“We would like to thank all the clients that have supported us and who will hopefully continue to be loyal to Man about Town in the future too,” Nicola added.