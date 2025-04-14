MP’s pledge of support for local businesses

A Shropshire MP has told local businesses – from pubs to marketing agencies – that she has their back and will do everything she can to support them.

Julia Buckley at The Crown in Abbey Foregate

In a keynote speech to an early morning meeting of the Severn Business Network, Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley told local businessmen and women that she was on their side and wanted to gather as much information as possible to take back to Government ministers.

“It was fantastic to be the keynote speaker for the Severn Business Network and gain real insights into how local firms are doing,” said Mrs Buckley.

The MP also attended a Shropshire Chamber of Commerce roundtable event this week. “Once again, this gave me a great opportunity to talk to local enterprises and to hear what they feel about the ups and downs of running a business in 2025.

“And again, my message was – I’m on your side and I’m ready to take action that will help your businesses thrive.

“People were able to tell me – honestly and frankly – what is working and what isn’t working, and now I’m ready to feed that insight back to Westminster, and feed those views into future policy discussions.”

Mrs Buckley has also this week visited representatives from Heineken and the landlord of a Shrewsbury pub – The Crown in Abbey Foregate – to find out about specific challenges facing their industry. “Not only that but we were also able to discuss issues specific to Shrewsbury such as flooding, and explored how I can assist them in my role. Meanwhile, I am reliably informed that The Crown hosts live music most Friday nights and I would encourage everyone to visit this fantastic local venue with a great team behind it.”