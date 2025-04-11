WasteBot and Brown Recycling transform skips into art for Dougie Mac Hospice

A unique fusion of art, sustainability, and community spirit recently culminated in a successful fundraising initiative, thanks to a partnership between WasteBot Ltd and Brown Recycling.

Mitch Brown, Joint-Managing Director of Brown Recycling, Richard Delooze, Managing Director of WasteBot and Rod Brown, Chairman of Brown Recycling

The Brown Recycling Skip Art Challenge, in collaboration with Short Supply, saw eleven talented artists reimagine ordinary skips as extraordinary works of art, with all proceeds of £7,581 going to support the vital work of Dougie Mac Hospice.

The challenge, conceived and organised by Brown Recycling, invited artists to submit creative designs to breathe new life into skips awaiting refurbishment. This initiative not only championed the importance of recycling and waste reduction but also highlighted the transformative potential of upcycling within the creative sector.

Richard Delooze, Managing Director of WasteBot, expressed his company’s pride in supporting the cause. “We are proud to support the Dougie Mac Hospice and the amazing services they offer to local people with life-limiting illnesses,” he stated. “Their compassionate care provides comfort, dignity, and support to patients and their families during some of the most challenging times of their lives. Giving back is not just about sponsorship; it’s about making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Mitch Brown, Co-Managing Director at Brown Recycling, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the unique nature of the project. “The Brown Recycling Skip Art Challenge was a unique venture for our business and our community,” he commented. “We had the pleasure of commissioning eleven incredibly talented artists to breathe new life into our skips with their amazing designs. This endeavour was generously supported by our diverse range of customers, suppliers, and local organisations, including the innovative team at WasteBot.”

The stunning results of the artists’ efforts were showcased at the Skip Art Exhibition along Piccadilly in Stoke-on-Trent city centre, allowing the public to appreciate the vibrant and imaginative transformations. Mitch Brown added, “The finished skips were all fantastic. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase these artistic skips… Moreover, it was truly heartwarming to know that through this venture, we could extend our support to Dougie Mac Hospice, raising £7,581 for this excellent cause.”

The impact of this fundraising effort on Dougie Mac Hospice is significant. Deborah Vickers, Head of Business and Events Fundraising at the hospice, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Brown Recycling provide fantastic support to Dougie Mac, and we’re delighted to have been involved in such an innovative and creative fundraiser.”

She further praised the artists’ dedication, stating, “The finished skips all look brilliant, and the artists have all worked so hard to bring their creations to life. It’s been great to meet the artists and find out more about the inspiration behind their designs.”

Ms Vickers concluded by thanking everyone involved, emphasizing the importance of the funds raised. “Thank you to everyone involved in the project and helping raise vital funds for specialist hospice services in Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire.”

The partnership between WasteBot Ltd and Brown Recycling in support of the Skip Art Challenge serves as a shining example of how businesses can collaborate to foster creativity, promote environmental awareness, and make a tangible difference in their local community by supporting vital organizations like Dougie Mac Hospice. The transformed skips stand as a testament to the power of art and the generosity of the community.