17.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 11, 2025
- Advertisement -

The Movement Centre benefits from donation made by a growing business

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Children and families who receive support from a Shropshire charity will benefit from a generous donation made by a growing business.

Dave Williams and Curtis Langley at The Movement Centre
Dave Williams and Curtis Langley at The Movement Centre

The team at The Movement Centre, based at The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Hospital, in Oswestry, has received £5,000 from Brown & Brown.

The company is an insurance brokerage firm specialising in commercial insurance and risk management which has two branches in the county – in Newport and Shrewsbury – and it is expanding across the UK.

- Advertisement -

Dave Williams, for the firm, said: “The company offered grants to local causes and organisations who were given the opportunity to put their case forward and apply for various amounts of funding.

“The Movement Centre’s application was so compelling that we decided they should receive a grant of £5,000 and I was delighted to attend the centre in person to give them the good news.”

Curtis Langley, for The Movement Centre, said the grant was very welcome support for the charity as it looked to help as many children and families as possible.

“We’re very grateful to Brown & Brown for their generous grant and for choosing us as one of their recipients.

“At The Movement Centre, we rely on support from businesses and organisations across the county and beyond, so this grant will help us to make a difference for even more families.”

The Centre is a UK charity and specialised treatment centre dedicated to supporting children and their families living with movement difficulties.

They provide a specialised children’s physiotherapy called Targeted Training Therapy to help children gain movement control.

The team works with children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, and other diagnoses, to help them develop new skills and become far more independent.

The therapy can help them gain head control, help them to develop the skills to sit unaided, and for some children it can enable them to walk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP