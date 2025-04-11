The Movement Centre benefits from donation made by a growing business

Children and families who receive support from a Shropshire charity will benefit from a generous donation made by a growing business.

Dave Williams and Curtis Langley at The Movement Centre

The team at The Movement Centre, based at The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Hospital, in Oswestry, has received £5,000 from Brown & Brown.

The company is an insurance brokerage firm specialising in commercial insurance and risk management which has two branches in the county – in Newport and Shrewsbury – and it is expanding across the UK.

Dave Williams, for the firm, said: “The company offered grants to local causes and organisations who were given the opportunity to put their case forward and apply for various amounts of funding.

“The Movement Centre’s application was so compelling that we decided they should receive a grant of £5,000 and I was delighted to attend the centre in person to give them the good news.”

Curtis Langley, for The Movement Centre, said the grant was very welcome support for the charity as it looked to help as many children and families as possible.

“We’re very grateful to Brown & Brown for their generous grant and for choosing us as one of their recipients.

“At The Movement Centre, we rely on support from businesses and organisations across the county and beyond, so this grant will help us to make a difference for even more families.”

The Centre is a UK charity and specialised treatment centre dedicated to supporting children and their families living with movement difficulties.

They provide a specialised children’s physiotherapy called Targeted Training Therapy to help children gain movement control.

The team works with children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, and other diagnoses, to help them develop new skills and become far more independent.

The therapy can help them gain head control, help them to develop the skills to sit unaided, and for some children it can enable them to walk.