Property firm Berrys appoint new partner

Property firm Berrys has appointed a new partner at the company’s Hereford office.

Vicky Price, Associate Chartered Surveyor

Vicky Price, Associate Chartered Surveyor, joined the Hereford office in 2014. She has over 16 years’ experience working in the rural sector on a wide range of professional matters including valuation, business appraisals and land and tenancy law.

Vicky is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a Registered Valuer and Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

- Advertisement -

Stuart Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Berrys, said: “The Board are delighted to announce the appointment of a new partner.

“We are delighted for Vicky and her appointment reflects her outstanding commitment, technical knowledge and leadership skills. We are committed to recognising and rewarding talent from within the business and Vicky will be instrumental in leading our Hereford Office and continuing to provide exceptional service for our clients.

“I would like to congratulate Vicky on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to her continued success as a Partner at Berrys.”