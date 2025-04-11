19.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 11, 2025
- Advertisement -

Property firm Berrys appoint new partner

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Property firm Berrys has appointed a new partner at the company’s Hereford office.

Vicky Price, Associate Chartered Surveyor
Vicky Price, Associate Chartered Surveyor

Vicky Price, Associate Chartered Surveyor, joined the Hereford office in 2014. She has over 16 years’ experience working in the rural sector on a wide range of professional matters including valuation, business appraisals and land and tenancy law.

Vicky is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a Registered Valuer and Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

- Advertisement -

Stuart Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Berrys, said: “The Board are delighted to announce the appointment of a new partner.

“We are delighted for Vicky and her appointment reflects her outstanding commitment, technical knowledge and leadership skills. We are committed to recognising and rewarding talent from within the business and Vicky will be instrumental in leading our Hereford Office and continuing to provide exceptional service for our clients.

“I would like to congratulate Vicky on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to her continued success as a Partner at Berrys.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP