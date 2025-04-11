Promise of new jobs at Shrewsbury recycling plant

Up to 100 new jobs could be created in Shrewsbury when a plastic sorting plant – the first of its kind in the UK – comes on stream at Veolia’s energy recovery site at Battlefield in early 2026.

Plans for a Plastics Recovery Facility (PRF) at the site – and the jobs it will generate – were welcomed by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley during her visit to the Veolia complex this week.

“It was such a pleasure to visit Veolia and to hear about their exciting Ecological Transformation Programme and plans to open a PRF plant for plastic sorting in early 2026,” she said.

“This new site will open up an opportunity for 100 new jobs in Shrewsbury as well being able to process 90,000 tonnes of mixed plastic. It will be the first of its kind in the UK, and it’s estimated it will bring £60 million into the area.”

A PRF sorts mixed plastic waste, separating it by polymer type and colour, before sending it to a re-processor for further processing into new products.

The new Shrewsbury facility will produce a strong, lightweight, and versatile material – PET plastic, or polyethylene terephthalate – widely used for food and drinks packaging, especially in the form of clear, shatterproof bottles.

Mrs Buckley was shown round the new site by Donald Macphail, Chief Operating Officer, with Steve Mitchell, Tim Walters, Siobhan Baynes and James Norman from Veolia.